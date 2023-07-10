Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series between both teams. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will play host to this game on Tuesday, July 11.

The hosts did not have a great time under the leadership of their new skipper Litton Das as the team succumbed to their second consecutive defeat of the series by a massive 142-run margin.

Bangladesh will be looking to put on a better show in the third and final match of the series and take some momentum before heading into the shortest format of the game.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be eyeing a clean sweep in the third ODI of the series after a dominant display of performance in both departments. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were the star performers for the team with the bat. However, the opening duo will be seeking more contributions from the middle order in the upcoming game.

After being asked to bat, the opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (145) and Ibrahim Zadran (100) stitched an important 256-run opening stand as the visitors finished on 331/9 after 50 overs.

In response, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up three wickets apiece as the home team got bundled for just 189 runs and lost the series with a game to go.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: July 11, Tuesday, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is expected to be a balanced one with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter half of the game.

Expect the batters to have an upper hand throughout the game with the average first-innings score at the venue being 280-300.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There is a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the game. The temperatures will be around the 29 degrees Celsius mark with the humidity in the 80s.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saleem Safi.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

After the departure of their regular skipper Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh team failed to perform as a combined unit. However, the Afghanistan team have outplayed their opponents in both departments so far.

The visitors will once again start the game as the firm favorites to complete a hat trick of wins in the third and final match of the series.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win the match

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

