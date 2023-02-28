Bangladesh vs England, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and England will lock horns in the first game of their three-match ODI series on Wednesday, March 1. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Tigers will be captained by Tamim Iqbal, who hasn’t played international cricket since September 2022 and also missed the three-match series against India. Litton Das has been in stupendous form and must be high on confidence after scoring fifty for champions Comilla Victorians in the BPL final.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a dream run against India and became only the second No. 8 to score an ODI hundred. He was also exceptional in the Test series. Towhid Hridoy was called up to the national team after performing splendidly for the Sylhet Strikers in the BPL.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah bring in loads of experience. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman should lead the fast bowling attack. It remains to be seen if the hosts will go in with a third spinner or pick either Hasan Mahmud or Ebadot Hossain.

England also have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Will Jacks, meanwhile, has replaced an injured Tom Abell. Having been stupendous in foreign T20 leagues, James Vince's role will be crucial. The visitors also have three quality spinners in Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed for the series.

Bangladesh vs England Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs England, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 1, 2023, Wednesday, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is expected to be slow and low. Spinners are most likely to extract a lot from the surface. An overly high-scoring match isn't on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Bangladesh vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs England Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam/Hasan Mahmud

England

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bangladesh vs England Match Prediction

Bangladesh have been unstoppable at home in ODIs over the last eight years. Recently, they also beat a full-strength Indian team 2-1. The Tigers are favorites to win the series opener.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

