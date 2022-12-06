Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and India will lock horns in the second of the three-match ODI series on December 7 (Wednesday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The same venue hosted the low-scoring thriller between the two teams which Bangladesh won by one wicket on Sunday, December 4.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the hero for the home side in the series opener as he won Bangladesh a lost game with a record-breaking unbeaten 51-run stand for the last wicket alongside Mustafizur Rahman. Chasing 187 runs, the Bangla Tigers were down and out of the contest, reeling at 136/9 at one stage.

Skipper Litton Das held the fort along with Shakib Al Hasan for some time but once their partnership was broken, Bangladesh collapsed before Mehidy did the unthinkable with the bat. Nevertheless, the victory was orchestrated by Bangladesh’s bowling attack led by veteran Shakib Al Hasan.

The left-arm spinner picked up a sensational five-wicket haul and was backed up superbly by Ebadot Hossain with a four-fer.

As for India, after being put in to bat first, they didn’t get off to a great start, losing their top three with only 49 runs on the board. However, KL Rahul held the innings together, stitching up small but crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar. But none of the other batters could convert their starts.

Rahul’s 73-run knock, was laced with five fours and four sixes, took India to a somewhat fighting total of 186 runs. They were bundled out for their second-lowest ODI score against Bangladesh in just the 42nd over. In the end, thanks to Mehidy’s heroics, the score didn’t prove to be enough.

Bangladesh vs India Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: December 7, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs India Pitch Report

The surface for the first ODI was surprisingly tough to bat. But it was definitely not a 186-run pitch. There was also some extra bounce on offer for the pace bowlers. If the same pitch is set to be used for the second ODI, the batters will have to gear up for yet another tough outing in the office. A score of around 230 runs could turn out to be a match-winning one. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Bangladesh vs India Weather Forecast

The weather in Dhaka will be clear for the match to take place on Wednesday. There is no chance of rain whatsoever with the temperatures expected to be around 27-30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs India Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh missed the services of Taskin Ahmed in the first ODI and there has been no update on his fitness. If he is fit, Taskin might replace Hasan Mahmud who conceded 40 runs in his seven wicketless overs in the last game. Ideally, Bangladesh wouldn’t want to disturb the winning combination.

Probable XI: Litton Das (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud/Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India

India were also crippled with injuries ahead of the first ODI, with Axar Patel not available while Mohammed Shami was also ruled out of the series. There is no update yet on Axar’s fitness and if fit, he will most likely replace Shahbaz Ahmed in the playing XI. The rest of the XI is expected to be the same and the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar will have to wait for their chance.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen/Umran Malik

Bangladesh vs India Prediction

Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in the ODI format, especially at home. They had beaten India 3-0 back in 2015 at home in ODIs and have another opportunity to seal the series in the second game itself. However, India had the upper hand for most parts while defending 186 runs in the first ODI and expect the visitors to come back hard and level the series.

Prediction: India are expected to win the match and level the series.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

