Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Ireland are set to face each other in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Monday, March 27. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Bangladesh, captained by Shakib Al Hasan, recently defeated world champions England 3-0 in a three-match T20I series. It was only the second time they whitewashed a team in T20Is after their win over Ireland back in 2012.

The Tigers’ squad is more or less the same as the one that played against England. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has been added to the squad. Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman hold the key for the Tigers.

Litton Das has also been in excellent form in recent times. Towhid Hridoy has shown a lot of promise over the last few games. Rony Talukdar would want to convert his starts and get a big score under his belt.

Ireland will be captained by Paul Stirling, who has been the bedrock of the team for over a decade. George Dockrell also needs to bring forth all his experience. Harry Tector, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker add a lot of solidity to their middle order.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 27, 2022, Monday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been an excellent one for batting. Spinners will have their role to play, but batters can afford to play their shots on the up.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There will be around a 40 to 50 chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction

Bangladesh defeated England and they will be in pretty good stead. Shakib’s men will go into series opener as firm favorites.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

