Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Ireland are set to face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Monday, March 20. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh, will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, started the ODI series on a stupendous note with a 183-run win on Saturday, March 18. It was the biggest win in their ODI history. The Tigers didn’t have Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who missed the game due to injury, but it didn’t bother them one bit.

After being put in to bat first, Bangladesh put up a massive score of 338 for the loss of eight wickets. Towhid Hridoy notched the highest score by a Bangladeshi batter on debut. He scored 92 runs off 85 balls before Graham Hume dismissed him. Hridoy also became only the seventh batter to get out in the 90s on their ODI debut.

Shakib Al Hasan was also unlucky not to score a hundred after Hume dismissed him on 93. Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been going through a rough patch, scored 44 runs off 26 balls at a strike-rate of 169.23. Hume was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland as he took four wickets.

Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling put on 60 runs for the opening wicket in 11.2 overs, but after their dismissals, the Irish innings fell apart. They were bowled out for 155 runs inside 31 overs.

George Dockrell scored 45 off 47 balls, but it was only damage limitation. Ebadot Hossain picked up four wickets for the Tigers.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI.

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, Monday, 01:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Run-scoring won’t be that tough. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There will be a high chance of rainfall during the game. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark with high humidity.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction

Bangladesh have been dominant at home in ODIs and gave a glimpse of the same in the series opener. The Tigers will go into the second match as favorites.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes