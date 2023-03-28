Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Ireland are scheduled to face off in the second game of their three-match T20I series on Wednesday, March 29. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Bangladesh started the series on a dominant note by winning the first game by 22 runs (DLS Method). The hosts were in a strong position when the heavens opened up. After being put in to bat first, the Tigers racked up 207 for the loss of five wickets in 19.2 overs when rain arrived.

Rony Talukdar, who had starts in the series against England, scored 67 runs off 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, before Graham Hume dismissed him. Litton Das carried on his excellent form, scoring 47 runs off 23 balls that included four fours and three sixes.

Shamim Hossain was promoted to No. 4 and he didn’t flatter to deceive. The left-handed batter scored 30 runs off 20 balls before Mark Adair accounted for his wicket. Shakib Al Hasan also hit three fours on his way to 20 runs off 13 deliveries.

Craig Young picked up the wickets of Litton and Towhid Hridoy, but leaked 45 runs. Gareth Delany was the most economical among the Irish bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-0-21-0.

Ireland were set a revised target of 104 off eight overs after the rain delay. Hasan Mahmud bagged the first wicket after which Taskin Ahmed picked up three wickets in his first over to finish with four scalps. Ireland finished with 81 for five in eight overs.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 29, 2023, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram was an absolute belter in the series opener and it should remain the same even in the second match on Wednesday. Batters can play their shots on the up.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being, which is good news for the players and fans. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction

Bangladesh have been excellent in limited-overs cricket of late and their batters have looked dangerous. The Tigers will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes