Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Ireland are set to face each other in the third game of the three-match ODI series on Monday, March 20. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The second ODI of the series on Monday was called off due to rain. As a result, Ireland lost their chances of winning the series and can only draw level if they secure victory in the third and final match. The Irish bowlers have struggled thus far in the series, having conceded 300-plus scores in both matches.

Their batters also didn’t get a chance to make amends after a poor showing in the first game. As far as Bangladesh are concerned, they would be happy with the way things have turned around, at least in the batting department. On Monday, they racked up 349 on the board, their highest score in ODIs.

Towhid Hridoy missed out on a century in the first game but notched the highest score by a Bangladeshi batter on his ODI debut. The right-hander was impressive even in the second ODI, scoring 49 runs off 34 balls with four fours and a six.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored a 60-ball hundred on Monday and broke Shakib Al Hasan’s record for the fastest ODI hundred by a Bangladesh batter. Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto showed great form, scoring 70 and 73 runs, respectively.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 23, 2022, Thursday, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been excellent for batting thus far. Bangladeshi batters have been able to make hay. Bowlers won’t have much room for error.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There is an 84 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland have looked a tad clueless in the bowling department as Bangladesh batters are in great form. If rain doesn’t play spoilsport, the hosts should be able to secure a win.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

