Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Ireland are scheduled to face each other in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, March 31. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, have shown a lot of intent in all departments. This is why they are 2-0 ahead in the series and will be looking to garner their third T20I series whitewash.

They will go into the decider after winning the second game by 77 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Tigers racked up a massive score of 202 for the loss of three wickets. Litton Das and Rony Talukdar laid the platform for the hosts.

Litton racked up a half-century off 18 balls, the fastest by a Bangladeshi batter in T20Is. He went on to score 83 runs before Benjamin White accounted for his wicket. Rony, Shakib Al Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy also made useful scores.

Thereafter, Shakib picked up his second five-wicket haul in T20Is and helped Bangladesh restrict Ireland to 125 in 17 overs. Taskin Ahmed also picked up three crucial wickets and gave Shakib support.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 31, 2022, Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Chattogram has been an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers won’t be having a lot of room for error. Teams should opt to field first.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There will be a chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction

Bangladesh are the clear favorites to win the third and final T20I keeping in mind the form they are in. Ireland may struggle to get going once again.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

