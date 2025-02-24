Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch history and ODI records

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the 2025 Champions Trophy for the first time on February 24. Last edition's semifinalists Bangladesh will lock horns with the in-form New Zealand team in this game.

It is the second match of the mega event for both nations. While New Zealand beat Pakistan in their opening fixture, the Bangladesh outfit suffered a six-wicket defeat against India in Dubai.

Bangladesh will be keen to open their account in the standings soon. Ahead of their battle against New Zealand, here's a look at the Rawalpindi stadium's pitch history.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi ODI records

This is the first ODI match to be played in Rawalpindi after April 2023. In all, 26 ODI matches have happened on this ground, with teams batting second winning on 14 occasions.

Here are some other vital stats to know from the previous ODIs hosted by Rawalpindi:

ODI matches played: 26

Won by teams batting first: 12

Won by teams batting second: 14

Highest team total: 188* - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs UAE, 1996

Lowest team total: 5/20 - Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) vs England, 2000

Highest team total: 337/3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023

Lowest team total: 104 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 337/3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023

Average first innings score: 217.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch report

A fresh pitch will likely be on offer for the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Generally, the conditions have been good for batting in Rawalpindi.

The Blackcaps do not have fond memories of playing ODI cricket at this venue. Back in 2023, New Zealand lost a match while defending 337 against Pakistan on this ground.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi last ODI

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the previous ODI hosted by Rawalpindi on April 29, 2023. It was a high-scoring match, where Daryl Mitchell's century guided the visitors to 336/5. In response, Pakistan reached 337/3, thanks to Fakhar Zaman's incredible unbeaten 180-run knock.

Only eight wickets fell in that game, while more than 650 runs were scored. The batters hit a total of 11 sixes. Here's a summary:

Brief scores: New Zealand 336/5 (Daryl Mitchell 129, Haris Rauf 4/78) lost to Pakistan 337/3 (Fakhar Zaman 180*, Henry Shipley 1/58) by 7 wickets.

