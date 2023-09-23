Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the second game of their ongoing three-match ODI series. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will be hosting this clash on Saturday, September 23.

The first ODI between the two teams was called off after rain eventually had the final say. Bangladesh are yet to name their World Cup squad as they are waiting to see the shape Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah are in.

Both Tamim and Mahmudullah did not get to bat as the match was called off after only 33.4 overs in the New Zealand innings. Mustafizur Rahman was a bright spot for the Tigers as he picked up three wickets.

Nasum Ahmed was also impressive after he picked up two crucial wickets in the 31st over. The Tigers are also keen to see the performance of Soumya Sarkar, who has made a comeback into the Bangladesh squad.

New Zealand, on the other hand, would be satisfied with the way Will Young and Henry Nicholls played. They put on a partnership of 97 runs after the Black Caps lost two early wickets. Young started slowly before stepping on the gas to score a half-century.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Mirpur is expected to be bowling-friendly. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is a 70 percent chance of rain, which could again lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (C & WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Lockie Ferguson (C), Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as favourites simply because of the experience they have. The Black Caps need to fight hard to secure victory.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

