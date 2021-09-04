Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The third game of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on September 5. The hosts are on the brink of a series win after a 2-0 lead and the Kiwis will be eager to keep the series alive.

Bangladesh have been on a roll in recent times. They have won 10 off their last 11 T20Is at home. They defeated Australia by a 4-1 margin and will be looking to seal the series against New Zealand as well. The hosts won the first game comprehensively but the second game was a thriller.

Batting first, Bangladesh put 141 on the board thanks to contributions from Naim Shaikh, Liton Das and Mahmudullah. The bowlers then stepped up with the spinners picking up wickets and denting the Kiwis.

The game went into the final over and Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve to help Bangladesh win the game by four runs. The hosts will be riding high after the win and will be eager to seal the series in the third game itself.

New Zealand, on the other hand, need to step up and fire in unison to challenge the Tigers. Their batsmen have failed miserably to counter the Bangladeshi spinners. It was an improved performance from them in the second game but they need to bounce back in the third game to keep the series alive.

In the previous game, the Kiwi bowlers restricted the hosts to 141. It was a stiff target for them as the batsmen again struggled against the spinners. Skipper Tom Latham was the lone fighter for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on 65 but couldn’t take his side home. He lacked support from the other end and needed some contributions from other batsmen.

Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: September 5th, 2021 Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Weather report:

The temperature in Dhaka is expected to hover between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain throughout the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides. We saw batsmen struggle against the spinners in the first two games. It is expected to stay the same during the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have been brilliant in the shortest format in recent times. They defeated Australia in the recently-concluded series and have kept the winning momentum against the Kiwis. The hosts are likely to continue with the winning combination for the third T20I.

Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand

New Zealand need to turn the tables on Bangladesh in the third game of the series. The batsmen need to step up and contribute for the team’s success. The Kiwis are expected to field the same XI and back their players to keep the series alive.

Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

Match prediction:

Bangladesh are on a roll in the series. They have won their first two games and are on the brink of a series win. The Tigers have all the bases covered and it will be a tough task ahead for the Kiwis.

The home conditions will favor Bangladesh, who will be eager to seal the series with a win.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee