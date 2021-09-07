Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 4th T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Bangladesh will face New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on September 7 for the fourth game of the five-match T20I series. The hosts have a 2-1 lead and a win would see them clinch the series. The Kiwis, meanwhile, will be eyeing a win to keep the series alive.

After winning the first two games of the series, Bangladesh suffered a heavy loss in the following game. Chasing 129, their batsmen failed miserably as the Tigers were bundled out for 76. Only three batsmen managed to get to double figures. Bangladesh's batsmen need to step up and back their bowlers in the upcoming match. They will be hoping for an improved performance in the fourth game.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have bounced back with a win in the third match. After putting 128 on the board, the bowlers stepped up as they knocked out Bangladesh for 76, winning the game by 52 runs. Ajaz Patel and Cole McConchie starred with the ball, picking up four and three wickets respectively.

There were good contributions from their batsmen and they will be hoping to repeat the same performance in the fourth game as well. The Black Caps will be eager to take the series into the decider with a win in the upcoming game.

Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 4th T20I

Date and Time: September 8, 2021 Wednesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Weather report:

The temperature in Dhaka is expected to range between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius. Rain is most likely to stay away from the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides. We've seen batsmen struggle against the spinners and they need to be patient while playing their strokes. Another low-scoring game is on the cards on Wednesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh were on a roll in the shortest format in recent times until they suffered a heavy loss in their last game. The spinners have been doing a fine job for them so far. They have a good balance to their side and can be expected to field the same XI that featured in the third game.

Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand

The Kiwis have turned the tables on the hosts and bounced back to level the series. The bowlers stepped up in the third game to defend a low total. They have the winning momentum behind them and a change in the playing XI is highly unlikely.

Playing XI: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggelejin, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy

Match prediction:

It has been a topsy turvy series for both sides. Bangladesh won the first two games only to lose the third one. With the series on the line, another thriller of a contest is likely.

New Zealand have found the right combination and with the winning momentum behind them, they can be expected to come out on top against Bangladesh in the fourth game.

