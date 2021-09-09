Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 5th T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

After sealing the series, hosts Bangladesh will take on the Kiwis in the fifth and final T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, September 10.

It has been an absolutely dismal run in this series for the visitors, winning just a single encounter from the four fixtures that they have played thus far. They have been unable to adapt to the challenging conditions which support the spinners.

The New Zealand outfit has been completely blown away by the hosts and with no chance of winning the series, they will be playing for pride come the fifth T20I. They will be hoping that their batting woes do not plague them once again.

New Zealand has been bowled out for a sub-100 score twice in the tournament and will be banking on their star batsmen to do the bulk of the scoring in the fifth game. The bowlers have not had much to bowl at for the majority of the series but have done well to pick wickets at crucial junctures.

Bangladesh have been on top of their game throughout the series. Their bowling has been noteworthy, with experienced campaigners stepping up and wreaking havoc with the ball in hand.

Apart from a slip-up in the third T20I which saw them get bundled up for a paltry 76 runs, the batting department has been impressive and have paced their innings well. Dominant performances from the Bangladeshi players and they have deservedly sealed the series.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 5th T20I

Date: September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Weather Report

Conditions in Dhaka will be cloudy and we just might be in for a rain-affected encounter. Temperatures will hover around the 33 degree Celsius mark and will be on the decline as the game progresses. Humidity will be high while there is a considerable chance of rain.

Pitch Report

We have seen a rank turner in Dhaka, which the visitors have been unable to adapt to. Spin bowlers have thrived while pacers have used the cutters and slower ones to good effect. A score of around 140 is what the side batting first will be aiming for.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Skipper Mahmudullah has been the top run scorer for Bangladesh in this series while Mohammad Naim and Liton Das have played well too. However, it is their bowlers who have done the majority of the damage. Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan will look to add a few more wickets to their tally in the upcoming encounter

Predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand

Similar to the hosts, the skipper is the highest run-scorer for the Kiwis as well. Tom Latham has 109 runs under his belt and will be looking forward to playing a match-defining knock. The trio of Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra will look to spin a web in the final T20I.

Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (c)(wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Prediction

With an inassaisible 3-1 lead going into the final game of the series, Bangladesh will be riding high on confidence and will most likely win the final game unless we see the Kiwis produce something spectacular.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

