Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

It is almost time for the biggest tournament of the 50-over format. Ten top teams are all set to compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, starting on October 5. All these sides will play warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament.

The first warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka. This clash will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 29. Both sides will be looking to get their preparations right ahead of the marquee event.

Bangladesh will be led by experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Tamim Iqbal was left out of the 15-member squad after the opener failed to recover fully from his back injury. Mahmudullah Riyad has been included in the squad and Litton Das will be the deputy to Shakib.

Bangladesh recently faced New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at home. The first game was abandoned due to rain and they lost the next two. The Bangla Tigers will be hoping to get their combinations right before their opening game of the World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, recently competed in the Asia Cup 2023. They progressed to the final on the back of solid performances but displayed a disappointing show to lose to India. The Lankan side will be hoping to bounce back in the World Cup 2023.

Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the Lankan side. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera failed to recover in time and will be missing out. Sri Lanka have got quality players on their side and will be looking to punch above their weight in the next few weeks.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 1, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: September 29th 2023, Friday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium looks to be slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and stroke-making won’t be easy for the batters early in their innings. Once they get set, they can play their strokes freely.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guwahati on Friday is expected to hover between 27 to 36 degrees Celsius. It will be humid throughout the day.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Squads

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Squads

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Bangladesh are coming off a recent series loss against New Zealand at home and will be hoping to turn the tables around in the warm-up matches of the World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka also lost the final of the Asia Cup 2023 and will be looking to bounce back.

Sri Lanka have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: N/A

(Note: The game starts at 2 PM IST but the coverage starts at 12:30 PM IST)

