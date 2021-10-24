Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

On September 18, 2007, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by 64 runs in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The Asian giants meet for the second time in the T20 World Cup tomorrow when they face off at Sharjah in Match 15 of the 2021 edition of the marquee ICC event.

A lot has changed since that game in Johannesburg. Mahela Jayawardene, who captained Sri Lanka in that game, is now part of the coaching staff but has left the T20 World Cup owing to bio-bubble fatigue. There are no survivors from that Sri Lankan side, but Bangladesh have three in Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Shakib and Mahmudullah were at the forefront of Bangladesh's second victory of the first round, helping them clinch a Super 12 spot in a tricky group. The Tigers have won three of their last five T20Is, with a shock upset at the hands of Scotland marring what should've been a straightforward entry into the competition. With excellent home performances against Australia and New Zealand fresh in memory, Bangladesh will be confident of giving the teams in their group a run for their money.

Meanwhile, despite the plethora of issues that have plagued Sri Lankan cricket on and off the field, they seem to have arrived at a decent combination. They won all three of their first-round matches in comprehensive fashion, and are a well-rounded outfit that can truly contest for a spot in the semi-final stage.

T20 World Cup 2021: Group of death makes Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka a crucial encounter

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has been unplayable in the T20 World Cup so far

Due to a controversial ICC decision, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are placed in a group also consisting of Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England. The expected challenge of their respective future T20 World Cup encounters has significantly increased the importance of this Sharjah clash.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are reliant on their balanced bowling attacks to provide regular breakthroughs. Dasun Shanaka has had the express pace duo of Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara to call upon, in addition to the lethal spin pairing of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman's guile and Shakib's exceptional control have helped Bangladesh immensely in the T20 World Cup so far.

While Sri Lanka may have edged the battle of the bowling attacks, especially considering their recent form, their batting isn't as settled. Dinesh Chandimal made way for Charith Asalanka in the previous game, and Kusal Perera played a handy cameo, but a lot of questions remain. Bangladesh aren't light years ahead by any means, but Mahmudullah, Shakib, Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain have come up with telling contributions in the recent past.

In Sharjah, where bounce and carry have been difficult to come by, pace off the ball will be crucial. This is something that might play into Bangladesh's hands in both departments, since Sri Lanka didn't really have to work for their victories in the first round. The fitness of Theekshana, who suffered an injury in the previous game, is another concern for the Islanders.

While Sri Lanka cannot be ruled out, Bangladesh seem to have the upper hand on paper. It's tough to call, but the Tigers might be the ones to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win Match 15 of the T20 World Cup

Edited by Sai Krishna

