Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test : Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
6   //    29 Nov 2018, 15:20 IST

Bangladesh eye rare Test sweep against Windies
Bangladesh eye rare Test sweep against Windies

After an impressive 64-run win over the Carribeans in the opening Test at Chittagong, Bangladesh will be eying a clean sweep when they host West Indies for the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, November 30.

Both teams have played 15 Test matches against each other with the Carribeans leading the scoreline 10-3. In the two matches played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the visitors have a clear advantage, having emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Bangladesh

The victory in the last game at Chittagong was Bangladesh's first Test win against the West Indies at home. Despite this, the hosts would be disappointed with their effort in the second innings as they could manage just 125. They would like to address their second innings batting collapses.

Batting

Mominul Haque scored 132 runs in the first Test and the team will be expecting a similar kind of performance from him. On the other hand, Mushfiqur Rahim failed to get going in both innings of the first encounter and the experienced campaigner will be eager to rectify his mistakes on this occasion.

In the absence of Imrul Kayes, the uncapped opener Shadman Islam is expected to earn his maiden Test cap. He will be expected to put up a decent opening stand with Soumya Sarkar.

Bowling

Shakib Al Hasan will be their main weapon with both bat and ball. The all-rounder is their leading wicket-taker in Tests and will be expected to counter the visitors once again.

Taijul Islam was the pick of the lot in the previous encounter and took the game away from the Windies with an outstanding six-wicket haul in the second innings and the left-arm spinner is expected to replicate his performance here.

Expected Playing XI

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun.

West Indies

West Indies aim to avoid a series defeat
West Indies aim to avoid a series defeat

The West Indies faced their third consecutive defeat in Tests and have not been in the best of forms in the longest format. However, they will take some confidence from their good record against Tigers.

Batting

Shimron Hetmyer and Shane Dowrich both struck 63 in the first innings of the first Test and the team need them to play a similar knock in the second Test. Except these two, they will back Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell and Shai Hope to step up on this occasion. All of them failed to convert their starts in the last match and it will be essential that at least one of them plays a big knock in the match.

Bowling

Among the bowlers, the likes of Devendra Bishoo and Jomel Warrican would be expected to cause the maximum damage.

While Bishoo claimed five wickets including a four-fer in the second innings of the first Test, Warrican was the pick of the bowlers in the first Test with six wickets.

In the absence of Gabriel, the team will need Kemar Roach to come out with his best and get some wickets upfront.

Expected Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican and Shermon Lewis.

