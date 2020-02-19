Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Test: Live streaming, telecast details, fixtures, and squads

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a full tour comprising of a Test, three ODIs and two T20I fixtures

After a courageous home campaign against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe are set to face Bangladesh in their first overseas test post the exclusion period.

Zimbabwe showed great resistance in their both Test against Sri Lanka. Though they failed to win a single game, but forced the Asian islanders to settle down for draw in the second Test. After that effort, they will be brimming with confidence and one might expect them to provide strong competition to Bangladesh as well. The Zimbabwean selectors have sent a 15-man squad for Bangladesh Test. Due to the unavailability of Test skipper Sean Williams, Craig Ervine has been appointed the Zimbabwe captain.

The Tigers are having a tough time in the game's longest format. They haven't won a single Test since January 2019 and are looking to turn the table with a win against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board named a 16-man squad led by skipper Mominul Haque.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Only Test: 22-26 February 2020 (Saturday-Wednesday)

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Time: 09:00 AM (IST), 09:30 AM (Bangladesh), 05:30 AM (Zimbabwe) & 03:30 AM (GMT)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test: Head-to-head

Both the sides have faced each other in 16 Test fixtures, and Zimbabwe marginally leads the scoreline at 7-6, with the remaining three ending in a draw. In case of matches played in Bangladesh, the visitors trail the table with just two wins in nine games and are still in search of their maiden Test win at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test: Telecast and live stream

The Bangladesh cricket fans will witness the ball-by-ball action on Gazi TV, BTV and Maasranga TV, while they can enjoy the live stream by visiting rabbitholebd website and the official YouTube channel. SuperSport network has decided to televise this game in Zimbabwe on their channel Super Sports 12. The cricket lovers residing in India can catch the live action on Star Sports Select 2 and star network live stream platform Hotstar.

The global networks broadcasting the live feed in other countries are:

Australia: Fox Sports

Afghanistan: Hotstar

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select 2 HD & Hotstar

South Africa: Super Sports 12

England: Sky Sports

Canada: CBN Cricket

Oman: OSN Sports

USA: Willow TV

New Zealand: Sky Sports 2

Post-series schedules

After the conclusion of the Test fixture, both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will go head-to-head in an ODI and T20I series between March 01, 2020 and March 11, 2020.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Test Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (C), Regis Chakabva (WK), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

Bangladesh Squad: Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mehedi Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Ebadot Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman and Najmul Hossain Shanto.