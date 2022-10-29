Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 28

Match 28 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 30. This Group 2 fixture will be the first at the Gabba at this global event.

Bangladesh got off to a winning start to the competition after they beat the Netherlands in their opening fixture. However, they failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to South Africa in their next game.

Batting first, South Africa posted a mammoth 205 on the board. Bangladesh managed to pick up only five wickets, with Shakib Al Hasan finishing with two. In response, the Tigers faltered as they never got going and were bundled out on 101, losing the game by 104 runs. Bangladesh will now have to be on their toes while facing Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, qualified for the Super 12 stage by topping Group B. Their first fixture of the Super 12s against South Africa was washed out due to rain. Zimbabwe faced Pakistan in their next game and won by one run in a thriller of a contest.

After electing to bat first, Zimbabwe managed to score only 130 in their 20 overs, with Sean Williams top-scoring with 31. The bowlers then stepped up and Sikandar Raza picked up three wickets giving away only 25 runs in four overs.

This helped Zimbabwe take the game to the last over and they held their nerves to win the game by one run. The side will be riding high on confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Match 28, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, Sunday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is good for batting and batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be at their absolute best while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Brisbane is expected to range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius, with no chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh were beaten comprehensively in their last game. We may see Shoriful Islam replace Hasan Mahmud to add a left-arm quick in the side.

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud/Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in their last game so don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

