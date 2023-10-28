Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women will face each other in the third and final game of their three-match T20I series on Sunday, October 29. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the clash.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, have already claimed the series 2-0. On Friday, November 27, the Tigresses defeated Nida Dar’s team by 20 runs in Chattogram.

After being put in to bat first, Bangladesh scored 120/6 in 20 overs. Shorna Akter was the top scorer for the home team, scoring an unbeaten 27 off 22 balls with one four and one six.

Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Shobhana Mostary and Ritu Moni also made handy contributions. Diana Baig picked up two wickets while Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Umm-e-Hani took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and only managed to score 100 runs in 20 overs, losing even wickets. Bismah Maroof tried her best by scoring 30 runs off 44 balls, but did not get enough support from the other end.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women tour of Bangladesh, 2023

Date and Time: October 29, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Chattogram has been kind to the bowlers and chasing has not been all that easy. Scores in the 100-110 range and beyond may not be easy to chase for the team batting second.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in Chattogram according to the most recent report. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will not be on the higher side.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun.

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as firm favourites. Having won both the matches so far in this series, they will be looking to complete the whitewash in this game.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube

