Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women are all set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting Saturday, November 4. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host all three games of the series.

Bangladesh Women are coming into this series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series victory against Pakistan Women, which concluded on Sunday, October 29.

Bismah Maroof was the leading run-scorer of the T20I series with 98 runs at an average of 32.67. Bangladesh Women left-arm spinner Nahida Akter scalped eight wickets from three innings to secure the top position on the bowling charts in the recently concluded T20I series.

Nigar Sultana will lead the Bangladesh Women’s ODI side with Nida Dar taking charge of the Pakistan Women’s white-ball team.

This series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship cycle 2022-2025. Pakistan Women are currently occupying the third position while Bangladesh Women are in the eighth position.

The top six sides will directly qualify for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup with the bottom four teams making it to the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Pakistan Women’s most recent ODI series was against South Africa Women in Karachi. The Proteas women won the three-match series 2-1 in September 2023. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women levelled the ODI series 1-1 against India Women in July 2023.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

First ODI: November 4, Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 9:00 am

Second ODI: November 7, Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 9:00 am

Third ODI: November 10, Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 9:00 am

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel will live-stream the Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series. However, there is no live telecast for fans in India.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Series: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women:

Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun (subject to fitness)

Standby: Salma Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Sharmin Akter Supta

Pakistan Women:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar