Banned David Warner helps Australian bowlers in nets

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 565 // 26 Nov 2018, 12:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Warner at the Australia net session

David Warner and Steve Smith might be currently banned from playing for Australia but they are doing all they can to assist the team through their period of suspension. Warner, the former vice-captain, was spotted helping the bowlers in the nets ahead of the Test series against India.

Smith and Warner were handed 12-month suspensions after the infamous sandpaper incident in South Africa in March this year. Bancroft was caught on camera rubbing sandpaper on the rough side of the ball, and the 26-year-old was suspended for 9 months.

Warner was seen batting in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowling. Justin Langer, the team's coach, was also in the nets observing the two bowlers.

Here's the video of Waner batting at the nets:

Two of Australia's star quicks didn't hold back when David Warner jumped in the SCG nets this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/yyoUowozWP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2018

Mitchell Starc confirmed that Steve Smith has also been asked to help the bowlers in the nets. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday, Starc said, “There's talking to bowling coaches then there's talking to the guys you're bowling to. That's a great opportunity to have him face us in our preparation leading up to the Tests.”

“It'll be great to bowl to him (Smith) in the nets. He's one of the best in the world, to even get his thoughts on how we're tracking will always be good for us,” added the Aussie pacer.

The Australian, a local newspaper, reports that Warner was also invited to the dressing room before the 3rd T20I against India. The match ended in a loss for the Aussies despite the pep-talk from their former vice-captain.

Australia drew the 3-match T20I 1-1 vs India after the 2nd game was suspended due to rain. They now switch their focus to the Test series that is scheduled to begin December 6th, with the first Test at Adelaide.