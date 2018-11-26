×
Banned David Warner helps Australian bowlers in nets

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
565   //    26 Nov 2018, 12:44 IST

Warner at the Australia net session
Warner at the Australia net session

David Warner and Steve Smith might be currently banned from playing for Australia but they are doing all they can to assist the team through their period of suspension. Warner, the former vice-captain, was spotted helping the bowlers in the nets ahead of the Test series against India.

Smith and Warner were handed 12-month suspensions after the infamous sandpaper incident in South Africa in March this year. Bancroft was caught on camera rubbing sandpaper on the rough side of the ball, and the 26-year-old was suspended for 9 months.

Warner was seen batting in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowling. Justin Langer, the team's coach, was also in the nets observing the two bowlers.

Here's the video of Waner batting at the nets:

Mitchell Starc confirmed that Steve Smith has also been asked to help the bowlers in the nets. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday, Starc said, “There's talking to bowling coaches then there's talking to the guys you're bowling to. That's a great opportunity to have him face us in our preparation leading up to the Tests.”

“It'll be great to bowl to him (Smith) in the nets. He's one of the best in the world, to even get his thoughts on how we're tracking will always be good for us,” added the Aussie pacer.

The Australian, a local newspaper, reports that Warner was also invited to the dressing room before the 3rd T20I against India. The match ended in a loss for the Aussies despite the pep-talk from their former vice-captain.

Australia drew the 3-match T20I 1-1 vs India after the 2nd game was suspended due to rain. They now switch their focus to the Test series that is scheduled to begin December 6th, with the first Test at Adelaide.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Steven Smith
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
David Warner news: Banned Aussie trio could be back for...
RELATED STORY
Australian Cricketers' Association is right: 'Win at all...
RELATED STORY
Darren Lehmann names his Australian XI for first Test...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Why India's face-off against a depleted Australia won't...
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial India-Australia clashes that can never be...
RELATED STORY
Ball Tampering News: Decision on David Warner, Steve...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Analyzing the Test records of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Australian players India...
RELATED STORY
