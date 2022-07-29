BAR-W vs PK-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

Barbados Women and Pakistan Women (BAR-W vs PK-W) will square off in the second match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday (July 29) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Barbados Women and Pakistan Women are placed in Group A along with India Women and Australia Women.

West Indies as a nation cannot be a part of the Commonwealth Games as the competition is for the Commonwealth nations. Hence, despite being in the top six of the ICC Women’s T20 rankings, it will be Barbados Women who are participating in the prestigious competition.

Barbados Women won the T20 Blaze and qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, among five other nations that are Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as two teams from the Leeward Islands and Windward Islands.

West Indies women's all-rounder and star player Hayley Matthews will captain the side. The likes of Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman are some well-known names in the side.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, recently participated in the T20I Tri-series that included Ireland Women and Australian Women. They managed to win just one game with three washed-out fixtures.

Led by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan Women have had success in recent past against Ireland Women and Sri Lanka Women. They qualified directly for the 2022 Commonwealth Games based on their ICC rankings.

Pakistan Women have a good mix of experienced and young players on their side. The likes of Maroof, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana and Diana Baig will be in limelight for the Women in Green.

BAR-W vs PK-W Match Details:

Match: Barbados Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 2, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: July 29, Friday, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

BAR-W vs PK-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has generally been a good track for batting. Batters can play their shots freely once they get set on the wicket. However, bowlers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball and will have to make the most of the conditions on offer. The team winning the toss may look to bowl first.

BAR-W vs PK-W Weather Report

There is a possibility of slight rain throughout the course of the match. Temperatures will vary from around 16 to 20 degrees Celsius during match time.

BAR-W vs PK-W Probable XIs

Barbados Women

Kycia Knight (wk), Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Williams, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews (c), Trishan Holder, Shai Carrington, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell.

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

BAR-W vs PK-W Match Prediction

Both teams have a good-looking squad. Barbados Women have been a top side in the West Indies domestic scene. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have an exciting bunch of players and are strong opponents.

It will be an exciting contest between the two teams with Pakistan Women expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

BAR-W vs PK-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

