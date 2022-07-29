BAR-W vs PK-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

Barbados Women (BAR-W) are up against Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the second match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, July 29, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This is a Group A encounter.

West Indies Women cannot participate in the Commonwealth Games as different island nations from the Caribbean are a part of the competition. Hence, Barbados Women will take part in the Women’s T20 event.

They have a mix of international stars and rookie players on their side. All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead the side. She will have the responsibility to deliver with both the bat and the ball and marshal her troops from the front at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Deandra Dottin is another player to watch out for, who is among the best batters in Women’s cricket. Along with Matthews, she will hold the key for Barbados Women in this event. Pacer Shamilia Connell is another player whom they will rely on to come good. She is a genuine wicket-taker and will have an important role to carry out.

Pakistan Women managed to beat Ireland Women in the recent T20I Tri-Series, which they participated in. They also beat Sri Lanka Women 3-0 in their recent T20I series and will take confidence from the same coming into the event.

The Bismah Maroof-led side will be keen to make an impact on the global stage by performing well at the Commonwealth Games. Both sides will be eager to begin on a positive note and get off to a winning start.

Will Barbados Women (BAR-W) beat Pakistan Women (PK-W)?

Directly coming into a big event such as the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games will be a huge challenge for Barbados Women. While they do have some international names who have performed well over a considerable period, they also have rookies in the side.

It will be interesting to see how they come together as a unit and they will have to get the right combination as quickly as possible, which is another challenge that they will face.

Pakistan Women could only win one game in the recent T20I Tri-series, with many of their games being washed out. However, their 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka is something they will look back upon. They are a decent side and can come good on their given day.

Barbados Women will need all of their players to perform well and put up their A game if they are to beat Pakistan Women.

Prediction: Pakistan Women (PK-W) to win.

LIVE POLL Q. Barbados Women to beat Pakistan Women? Yes No 2 votes so far