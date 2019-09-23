×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
7   //    23 Sep 2019, 21:57 IST

The two teams have already met once this season
The two teams have already met once this season

After losing their previous home match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Barbados Tridents will lock horns with the out of form Jamaica Tallawahs side in the 20th fixture of the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

Jamaica Tallawahs have the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in the side, however, the franchise have registered just one win in seven matches. On the other side, the Tridents have had a slightly better campaign with two wins from five matches.

This is a do-or-die encounter for both the sides as the winner of this match will undoubtedly enjoy a lot of momentum heading into the final phase of the league stage. An interesting fact to note is that the Tallawahs defeated the Barbados-based franchise early this season, which still stands as their only win of the season.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Glenn Phillips and Oshane Thomas will be key to the Tallawahs' success whereas the home side will expect Jason Holder and JP Duminy to lead from the front.

Here are all the telecast details of this exciting clash.

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs venue, date and start time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date: 23rd September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on 24th of September

How, when and where to watch the match?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Advertisement

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton (C), Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Andre Russell, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green, and Javelle Glenn.

Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Barbados Tridents Jamaica Tallawahs Jason Holder Chadwick Walton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Fri, 06 Sep
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS TBA live score
Match 3 | Sat, 07 Sep
TTR 191/4 (20.0 ov)
JTA 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 22 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 4 | Sun, 08 Sep
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
GAW 159/2 (18.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 8 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 08 Sep
TBA 167/5 (20.0 ov)
TTR 168/3 (17.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
TBA VS TTR live score
Match 6 | Mon, 09 Sep
GAW 180/4 (20.0 ov)
BTR 133/10 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 47 runs
GAW VS BTR live score
Match 7 | Wed, 11 Sep
JTA 241/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 242/6 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 4 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 8 | Thu, 12 Sep
BTR 186/2 (20.0 ov)
KIT 168/9 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents won by 18 runs
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 9 | Fri, 13 Sep
JTA 170/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 171/5 (16.4 ov)
St Lucia Zouks won by 5 wickets
JTA VS TBA live score
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep
TTR 267/2 (20.0 ov)
JTA 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 41 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep
KIT 121/10 (19.0 ov)
GAW 122/3 (15.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 7 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep
BTR 140/9 (20.0 ov)
JTA 145/6 (18.3 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs won by 4 wickets
BTR VS JTA live score
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep
TBA 138/9 (20.0 ov)
KIT 143/4 (14.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 6 wickets
TBA VS KIT live score
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep
TTR 216/4 & 5/1 (1.0 ov)
KIT 216/7 & 18/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win the one-over eliminator)
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep
GAW 218/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 137/10 (17.3 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 81 runs
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep
KIT 176/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 156/10 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 20 runs
KIT VS JTA live score
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep
BTR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
TBA 101/10 (14.5 ov)
Barbados Tridents won by 71 runs
BTR VS TBA live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
TBA 99/4 (12.2 ov)
TTR
No Result
TBA VS TTR live score
Match 19 | Today
BTR 138/10 (19.2 ov)
GAW 81/2 (11.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 12 runs (DLS Method)
BTR VS GAW live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 01:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us