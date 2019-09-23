Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

The two teams have already met once this season

After losing their previous home match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Barbados Tridents will lock horns with the out of form Jamaica Tallawahs side in the 20th fixture of the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

Jamaica Tallawahs have the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in the side, however, the franchise have registered just one win in seven matches. On the other side, the Tridents have had a slightly better campaign with two wins from five matches.

This is a do-or-die encounter for both the sides as the winner of this match will undoubtedly enjoy a lot of momentum heading into the final phase of the league stage. An interesting fact to note is that the Tallawahs defeated the Barbados-based franchise early this season, which still stands as their only win of the season.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Glenn Phillips and Oshane Thomas will be key to the Tallawahs' success whereas the home side will expect Jason Holder and JP Duminy to lead from the front.

Here are all the telecast details of this exciting clash.

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs venue, date and start time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date: 23rd September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on 24th of September

How, when and where to watch the match?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton (C), Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Andre Russell, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green, and Javelle Glenn.