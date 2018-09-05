Bases India Need To Cover To Win The World Cup

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

The ODI Cricket World Cup is undoubtedly the most prestigious tournament in the history of the game with each team looking to win the trophy to make their country proud. With the next World Cup less than a year away, many teams are yet to bring a balance to their side and have plenty of problems to fix.

On paper, India look like one of the strongest teams with all the bases covered. However, that is not the case for the Men in Blue at all. They too have plenty of problems to fix before they begin their World Cup campaign. India might be the favourites, along with England, to win the competition, but they still have a few things to fix.

Here are five issues India need to address:

#1 Middle Order

India is a hub of batting talent, and it is pretty shocking to see a team such as India having troubles with the bat. One main problem for them over the last couple of years has been the problem of plenty.

There are numerous players fighting for one spot in the team because of which none of the players has been able to settle down and fit into the #4 and #5 spot for the team. Over the years, India has tried some options namely Manish Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, even the captain himself, Virat Kohli, but none of them has been the perfect fit for India.

Many times we have seen the Indian batting collapsing after the top 3 have been dismissed cheaply, which has cost India dearly. They need to have a solution for this as soon as possible for increasing their odds of winning the World Cup.

