BattleOfSixes turns into #BattleOfWits: Star Sports & Paul Heyman’s hilarious Twitter exchange on Virat Kohli & WWE!

Virat Kohli is now the first India to score a hat-trick of ODI centuries

On Saturday, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli scored 107 runs against the Windies to become the first ever Indian cricketer and the first skipper of any country, to pile up a hat-trick of ODI centuries. This was Kohli’s sixth ODI century in 2018, but it came in a losing cause as India’s middle-order failed to deliver, and they lost the game by 43 runs.

Virat’s consistency is remarkable and it has taken the world by awe. Following his marathon knock in Pune, social media went on a congratulatory spree. Star Sports too joined the bandwagon with their tweet for the batsman which read thus –

“Eat. Sleep. Hit 100s. Repeat! #KingKohli’s at it again! Watch the Chase Master lead another India chase NOW on Star Sports! #INDvWI #battleofsixes “

The tweet invited a tongue-in-cheek banter from the wrestling manager, Paul Heyman of WWE, who is Brock Lesnar's advocate. ‘Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat’ is a tagline used often by Heyman, who “pardoned” Star Sports for borrowing it without his permission.

For the uninitiated, the mnemonic was created by Heyman to promote his WrestleMania 30 match against the Undertaker. It was initially 'Eat, Sleep, Break the Streak, Repeat' in keeping with the Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak that had stretched to 21 - 0. So when Star Sports “borrowed” the line to describe Kohli, Heyman replied saying he'll pardon them in light of Kohli's achievements for the plagiarism.

Taking note of his mnemonic having being used by Star Sports, Heyman tweeted thus –

“I will give props to #kingkohli for his accomplishments, and therefore issue a one-time pardon to @starsportsindia for "borrowing" (ahem) from my catchphrase for @brocklesnar #eatsleepconquerrepeat. Thou art pardoned by decree of #yourhumbleadvocate. You are most welcome!”

Following this, Star Sports put out a funny tweet of their own to add to the banter, saying some even call Kohli the 'Beast Incarnate', but they’ll let Heyman have that one! For starters, ‘Beast Incarnate’ is again Brock Lesnar's nickname.

“Some even call #kingkohli the 'beast incarnate'. But, we'll let you have that one!” tweeted Star Sports.

To this, Heyman, who is an admirer of Kohli, humorously said that if the skipper is to be known as Beast Incarnate, he would need to have him (Heyman) as his manager because he is the GOAT!

“In order for #kingkohli to even consider being billed as The Beast Incarnate (property of @BrockLesnar, reigning defending undisputed greatest athlete in the world), he would have to have @PaulHeyman as an #Advocate @StarSportsIndia I applaud your passion, for I am the #GOAT”

While it is fun once in a while for sports to get cross over attention from other sports - if ever there was a Brock Lesnar personification in cricket, Virat Kohli would be a good shout for the role.

