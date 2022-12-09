“Bazball struck by some Abrar ka dabra” - Twitterati hail Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan leggie stuns England with 5-fer on Test debut in Multan

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed made a dream Test debut, claiming five wickets in the first session of play in the second Test against England in Multan on Friday, December 9. England won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test of the three-match series. They were 180/5 at lunch as the Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed made a brilliant start to his Test career.
England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 38 for the opening wicket. The partnership was broken when the 24-year-old leggie cleaned up Crawley for 19 with a delivery that jagged back in sharply. Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) added 79 runs for the second wicket to bring the innings back on track.
Abrar Ahmed again ended the resistance, trapping Duckett lbw with a tossed-up delivery. The leg-spinner got the big wicket of Joe Root (8), dismissing him leg before as well. He then had Pope and Harry Brook (11) caught to complete a memorable five-fer on Test debut.
Twitterati praised Abrar Ahmed for his sensational debut, with many wondering why the youngster was not picked in the Pakistan team for the first Test, which the hosts ended up losing. Some even termed the bowler as Pakistan’s reply to England's Bazball approach. Here are some reactions from Twitter to the debutant leggie’s excellent bowling effort:
Abrar Ahmed among changes in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test
Hosts Pakistan made three changes to their playing XI for the second Test against England in Multan. Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed replaced Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.
Rauf injured himself in the last match and has been ruled out of the series. He suffered a Grade-2 strain in his right quad. Shah is also unavailable due to a shoulder niggle.
For England, the injured Liam Livingstone has been replaced by fast bowler Mark Wood.
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test playing XIs
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson