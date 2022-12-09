“Bazball struck by some Abrar ka dabra” - Twitterati hail Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan leggie stuns England with 5-fer on Test debut in Multan

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed made a dream Test debut, claiming five wickets in the first session of play in the second Test against England in Multan on Friday, December 9. England won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test of the three-match series. They were 180/5 at lunch as the Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed made a brilliant start to his Test career.

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 38 for the opening wicket. The partnership was broken when the 24-year-old leggie cleaned up Crawley for 19 with a delivery that jagged back in sharply. Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) added 79 runs for the second wicket to bring the innings back on track.

Abrar Ahmed again ended the resistance, trapping Duckett lbw with a tossed-up delivery. The leg-spinner got the big wicket of Joe Root (8), dismissing him leg before as well. He then had Pope and Harry Brook (11) caught to complete a memorable five-fer on Test debut.

Twitterati praised Abrar Ahmed for his sensational debut, with many wondering why the youngster was not picked in the Pakistan team for the first Test, which the hosts ended up losing. Some even termed the bowler as Pakistan’s reply to England's Bazball approach. Here are some reactions from Twitter to the debutant leggie’s excellent bowling effort:

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Abrar Ahmed is the first bowler in Pakistan's Test history to take 5 wickets in the first session on Test debut. The only other Pakistan bowler to take 5 wickets on his first day in Test cricket is Wahab Riaz, also vs England, at The Oval in 2010. #PakvEng Abrar Ahmed is the first bowler in Pakistan's Test history to take 5 wickets in the first session on Test debut. The only other Pakistan bowler to take 5 wickets on his first day in Test cricket is Wahab Riaz, also vs England, at The Oval in 2010. #PakvEng

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz

#PAKvENG 5 before lunch on his test debut! A dream start to his career...what a talent! Take a bow Abrar Ahmed! 5 before lunch on his test debut! A dream start to his career...what a talent! Take a bow Abrar Ahmed! #PAKvENG https://t.co/WjOZAEr1UF

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ The mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is a product of Rashid Latif Cricket Academy in Karachi. Full marks to Rashid Latif for introducing a mystery spinner for the very first time in the history of Pakistan Cricket. #PAKvENG The mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is a product of Rashid Latif Cricket Academy in Karachi. Full marks to Rashid Latif for introducing a mystery spinner for the very first time in the history of Pakistan Cricket. #PAKvENG

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh The star for Pakistan in the first session - Abrar Ahmed picked 5-wicket haul on his debut test match. What a moment for him. Brilliant Abrar. The star for Pakistan in the first session - Abrar Ahmed picked 5-wicket haul on his debut test match. What a moment for him. Brilliant Abrar. https://t.co/4QHUy3CXHf

Ovais Mangalwala @ovaismangalwala Five wickets at debut for Abrar Ahmed. What a magician!!! Five wickets at debut for Abrar Ahmed. What a magician!!! https://t.co/bIcKzYBgV7

MUSKAN 🇵🇰 @Musskey Debutant Abrar Ahmed is destroying England's batting Debutant Abrar Ahmed is destroying England's batting 🔥 https://t.co/RGBwsCmOMg

Sumra 🇵🇰 @Binte__Khalid

He is magical

A dream debut indeed 🤍

#PAKvENG Fifer for Abrar Ahmed on his debutHe is magicalA dream debut indeed 🤍 Fifer for Abrar Ahmed on his debut 🔥He is magical 🔥A dream debut indeed 🤍#PAKvENG https://t.co/BB6ztUEa9M

S A A D 🇵🇰 @SaadSays22



You Beauty Abrar Ahmed 🫡 #PAKvENG After picking up 43 wickets at 21.95 in the QeAT, The Sensational Spinner makes his test debut in Multan and all he took was 65 deliveries to register his FIRST (of many) FIVE WICKET HAUL.You Beauty Abrar Ahmed After picking up 43 wickets at 21.95 in the QeAT, The Sensational Spinner makes his test debut in Multan and all he took was 65 deliveries to register his FIRST (of many) FIVE WICKET HAUL.You Beauty Abrar Ahmed👏🫡 #PAKvENG https://t.co/Tmqs9xK04R

The Shaheens Brigade @ShaheensBrigade



#PakvsEng2022 Tweak of fingers. From back of the hand or from the front: Abrar's introduction to test cricket is one for the ages. A prostration backed by a sumptuous performance on debut - congratulations, Abrar Ahmed! Tweak of fingers. From back of the hand or from the front: Abrar's introduction to test cricket is one for the ages. A prostration backed by a sumptuous performance on debut - congratulations, Abrar Ahmed!#PakvsEng2022 https://t.co/cZ0Z89nsKh

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



#PAKvENG Like several batters, Aleem Dar hasn't been to read Abrar Ahmed either 🪄 Like several batters, Aleem Dar hasn't been to read Abrar Ahmed either 🪄#PAKvENG

JahanZaib @JahanZaibb_

Pakistan has got a very good talent for future. Fifer on debut for Abrar Ahmed.Pakistan has got a very good talent for future. #PakvsEng2022 Fifer on debut for Abrar Ahmed.❤️Pakistan has got a very good talent for future. #PakvsEng2022 https://t.co/zKSE21u9GE

Sohaib Khan @CricketSohaib23



#abrarahmed #PAKvENG Dream debut for young Abrar Ahmed!!! Fascinating to watch him bowl. First five-for for him and surely with the kind of talent he posses, many more are coming. He's looking good to pick all 10 wkts in this innings Dream debut for young Abrar Ahmed!!! Fascinating to watch him bowl. First five-for for him and surely with the kind of talent he posses, many more are coming. He's looking good to pick all 10 wkts in this innings 👏👏#abrarahmed #PAKvENG

Fatima Masroor @beingfatyma_ What a way to announce himself in the international test cricket. Remember the name Abrar Ahmed. What a way to announce himself in the international test cricket. Remember the name Abrar Ahmed. https://t.co/Qg6XEk2rUR

Ahmad Haseeb @iamAhmadhaseeb #PAKvENG Bazball fails to understand the mystery of Abrar Ahmed, he picks up five wickets haul on his test debut. You talk about dreams coming true, this is more than that. Tremendous introduction to the big arena by this young man. #PAKvsENG Bazball fails to understand the mystery of Abrar Ahmed, he picks up five wickets haul on his test debut. You talk about dreams coming true, this is more than that. Tremendous introduction to the big arena by this young man. #PAKvsENG #PAKvENG https://t.co/09busrxA5T

Chinmay Singhvi @SinghviChinmay BAZBALL struck by some ABRAR KA DABRA BAZBALL struck by some ABRAR KA DABRA

Abrar Ahmed among changes in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test

Hosts Pakistan made three changes to their playing XI for the second Test against England in Multan. Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed replaced Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Rauf injured himself in the last match and has been ruled out of the series. He suffered a Grade-2 strain in his right quad. Shah is also unavailable due to a shoulder niggle.

For England, the injured Liam Livingstone has been replaced by fast bowler Mark Wood.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

