“Bazball struck by some Abrar ka dabra” - Twitterati hail Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan leggie stuns England with 5-fer on Test debut in Multan

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Dec 09, 2022 01:53 PM IST
Abrar Ahmed
Abrar Ahmed has made a sensational start to his Test career.

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed made a dream Test debut, claiming five wickets in the first session of play in the second Test against England in Multan on Friday, December 9. England won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test of the three-match series. They were 180/5 at lunch as the Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed made a brilliant start to his Test career.

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 38 for the opening wicket. The partnership was broken when the 24-year-old leggie cleaned up Crawley for 19 with a delivery that jagged back in sharply. Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) added 79 runs for the second wicket to bring the innings back on track.

Abrar Ahmed again ended the resistance, trapping Duckett lbw with a tossed-up delivery. The leg-spinner got the big wicket of Joe Root (8), dismissing him leg before as well. He then had Pope and Harry Brook (11) caught to complete a memorable five-fer on Test debut.

Twitterati praised Abrar Ahmed for his sensational debut, with many wondering why the youngster was not picked in the Pakistan team for the first Test, which the hosts ended up losing. Some even termed the bowler as Pakistan’s reply to England's Bazball approach. Here are some reactions from Twitter to the debutant leggie’s excellent bowling effort:

Abrar Ahmed is the first bowler in Pakistan's Test history to take 5 wickets in the first session on Test debut. The only other Pakistan bowler to take 5 wickets on his first day in Test cricket is Wahab Riaz, also vs England, at The Oval in 2010. #PakvEng
5 before lunch on his test debut! A dream start to his career...what a talent! Take a bow Abrar Ahmed! #PAKvENG https://t.co/WjOZAEr1UF
The mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is a product of Rashid Latif Cricket Academy in Karachi. Full marks to Rashid Latif for introducing a mystery spinner for the very first time in the history of Pakistan Cricket. #PAKvENG
The star for Pakistan in the first session - Abrar Ahmed picked 5-wicket haul on his debut test match. What a moment for him. Brilliant Abrar. https://t.co/4QHUy3CXHf
Five wickets at debut for Abrar Ahmed. What a magician!!! https://t.co/bIcKzYBgV7
Debutant Abrar Ahmed is destroying England's batting 🔥 https://t.co/RGBwsCmOMg
Fifer for Abrar Ahmed on his debut 🔥He is magical 🔥A dream debut indeed 🤍#PAKvENG https://t.co/BB6ztUEa9M
After picking up 43 wickets at 21.95 in the QeAT, The Sensational Spinner makes his test debut in Multan and all he took was 65 deliveries to register his FIRST (of many) FIVE WICKET HAUL.You Beauty Abrar Ahmed👏🫡 #PAKvENG https://t.co/Tmqs9xK04R
Tweak of fingers. From back of the hand or from the front: Abrar's introduction to test cricket is one for the ages. A prostration backed by a sumptuous performance on debut - congratulations, Abrar Ahmed!#PakvsEng2022 https://t.co/cZ0Z89nsKh
Abrar Ahmed owning bazball . What a dream debut he is having!! 🔥 #PakvsEng2022 #abrarahmed https://t.co/brd6lvIueM
Like several batters, Aleem Dar hasn't been to read Abrar Ahmed either 🪄#PAKvENG
Fifer on debut for Abrar Ahmed.❤️Pakistan has got a very good talent for future. #PakvsEng2022 https://t.co/zKSE21u9GE
Dream debut for young Abrar Ahmed!!! Fascinating to watch him bowl. First five-for for him and surely with the kind of talent he posses, many more are coming. He's looking good to pick all 10 wkts in this innings 👏👏#abrarahmed #PAKvENG
@AvinashArya09 Abrar Ahmed to England batters 💪🏻😂 https://t.co/iP6UfwjD1o
What a way to announce himself in the international test cricket. Remember the name Abrar Ahmed. https://t.co/Qg6XEk2rUR
Bazball fails to understand the mystery of Abrar Ahmed, he picks up five wickets haul on his test debut. You talk about dreams coming true, this is more than that. Tremendous introduction to the big arena by this young man. #PAKvsENG #PAKvENG https://t.co/09busrxA5T
BAZBALL struck by some ABRAR KA DABRA

Abrar Ahmed among changes in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test

Hosts Pakistan made three changes to their playing XI for the second Test against England in Multan. Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed replaced Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Rauf injured himself in the last match and has been ruled out of the series. He suffered a Grade-2 strain in his right quad. Shah is also unavailable due to a shoulder niggle.

For England, the injured Liam Livingstone has been replaced by fast bowler Mark Wood.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
