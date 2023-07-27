BB vs DB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

The Bulawayo Braves (BB) will square off against the Durban Qalandars (DB) in the 19th match of the Zim Afro T10 on Thursday, July 27. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Led by Sikandar Raza, the Braves are currently placed at the bottom of the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.304. They have three out of seven matches so far in Zim Afro T10 League. Bulawayo desperately need a win to give themselves any chance of going through to the playoffs.

The Bulawayo Braves, however, will be high on confidence after beating table-toppers Cape Town Samp Army by three runs in their last outing.

After opting to bat first, the Braves scored 125/3 in 10 overs. Innocent Kaia scored an unbeaten 52 off 31 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. Thereafter, they restricted their opponent to 122 for four. Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets for 25 runs.

The Durban Qalandars are placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.048, courtesy of four wins out of seven matches. They lost to the Harare Hurricanes by 24 runs in their previous match.

The Qalandars failed to chase down 135 runs set by the Harare Hurricanes, falling short by 25 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa became the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 53 from just 23 deliveries.

Zim Afro T10 2023, BB vs DB Prediction: Can the Braves beat the Qalandars?

The Bulawayo Braves will be brimming with confidence after beating the Cape Town Samp Army. The Durban Qalandars, on the other hand, have lost a bit of momentum in the last couple of games. Both teams have strong bowling attacks and hence, the team batting first has a greater chance of winning the upcoming game.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

