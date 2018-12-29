×
BBL 2018-19, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
45   //    29 Dec 2018, 20:29 IST

Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes are set to face Perth Scorchers in the 13th fixture of Big Bash League 08 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Sunday, December 30.

Both teams have played nine BBL matches against each other with the Scorchers comprehensively leading the scoreline 6-3. In their previous face-off during BBL 07 semi-final, Hobart secured an emphatic 71 run win at the Perth Stadium.

Batting first, the Hurricanes posted 210/4 in their quota of twenty overs, then wiped out the Scorchers chase at paltry 139 to seal their finale berth.

Hobart Hurricanes

BBL 07 Runners-up Hobart Hurricanes have got their 2018 campaign off to a flying start with consecutive wins in their first three matches against Brisbane Heat by 15 runs, Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets and the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets. They are currently undergoing a supreme run and aim to continue that against Sixers.

Batting

D’Arcy Short is going through a dream run in this format and has been no less than a rock at top with respective scores of 67, 34 and 58 in three games.

While skipper Matthew Wade also came into fore with respective outings of 52 and 85 against the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively. These two ate looking dangerous at the moment and can cause problems for the Perth if not dismissed early.

Ben McDermott and George Bailey have also been in with decent run and their participation can be crucial in case Hobart loose early wickets.

Bowling

Jofra Archer picked six wickets in three matches and has been their go to bowler this season. The West Indian pacer will be backed by skipper to rattle the Perth top order early on.

James Faulkner, who claimed five wickets so far, is likely to open the attack with Archer. Except these two, they will also bank on the likes of Meredith and Johan Botha to trouble the batters in middle overs and chip in few breakthroughs.

Expected Playing XI

Matthew Wade (C), D'Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Clive Rose, Jofra Archer and Riley Meredith

Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

On the flipside, Perth Scorchers have had a forgettable start to this season with back to back defeats against cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades by four wickets and Sydney Sixers by 17 runs. But bounced back in previous outing against Adelaide Strikers to register a comprehensive seven wicket win.

Batting

Despite win in previous game, the batting is still under a scanner. Their batters have not been able to perform so far. Though they showed a glimpse of revival against Strikers and the skipper will need them to take some confidence from that and come out thrashing against Hobart

Ashton Turner and Hilton Cartwright are the key men in the batting line-up. The two batsmen are the leading run-getters for the side this season, with 86 and 66 runs respectively.

William Bosisto scored an unbeaten 36 from 34 balls in first game against Adelaide, and these three along with Michael Klinger will be expected to make a sizable contribution in the next fixture.

Bowling

Jason Behrendorff has been their strike bowler so far with six wickets in three games. While Jhye Richardson surprised everyone with his impressive figures of 3/7 against Adelaide and these two will be backed by the team for a similar show against Hobart.

Meanwhile Andrew Tye also came into form and snared two wickets from his spell of 2.2 overs and he will be eager to replicate his show against Hurricanes.

Expected Playing XI

David Willey (C), Michael Klinger, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, William Bosisto, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff

