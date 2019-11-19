BBL 2019/2020 | Brisbane Heat sign league's highest wicket-taker Ben Laughlin from Adelaide Strikers

Ben Laughlin in a BBL match involving Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers have let go of the highest wicket-taker of the Big Bash League, Ben Laughlin one season before the expiry of his contract. Laughlin will join Brisbane Heat on a two-year deal with former Australian national team coach Darren Lehmann at the helm.

The right-arm seamer has 95 wickets to his name in 75 BBL matches at an impressive average of 22.47. Speaking about the move, Heat's coach Lehmann lauded Adelaide Strikers’ management for agreeing to the transfer request put forward by Laughlin himself as this would enable the seamer to return to his home state.

“I think the Strikers management deserves a real wrap for the way they dealt professionally and compassionately with his request to be released… In turn, the Heat are very pleased to welcome Ben to our club. I am looking forward to working with him again after he was in the Queensland team in the old KFC Big Bash in my first season with the Bulls.”

Well that escalated quickly #BBL09 https://t.co/So6YOeO1nc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 19, 2019

Laughlin has played five ODIs and three T20Is in Australian colors and is considered to be one of the best additions to this year’s squad along-with former South African captain AB de Villiers. The lanky 37-year-old pacer has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers in domestic T20s all over the world, having played in India, Afghanistan, West Indies and the Abu Dhabi (ongoing).

Laughlin has been replaced by New South Wales seamer Harry Conwoy by Adelaide Strikers. Conwoy is yet to play his first match in BBL. In the BBL07, Laughlin team up with Jake Weatherald to take an outstanding catch near the boundary line, displaying his athletic skills as well.

Ben Laughlin needs a new catching partner in Brisbane. Any @HeatBBL candidates spring to mind? 🤔 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/gF7khqIp1M — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 19, 2019

Brisbane Heat squad for BBL 2019/2020

Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (OS), AB de Villiers (OS), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (OS), Zahir Khan (OS), Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Lalor, Mitch Swepson, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Jimmy Peirson, Marnus Labuschagne.