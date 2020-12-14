BBL 2020-21: Aurora Stadium Launceston T20 records

The tenth edition of the Big Bash League got underway in Hobart last week, following which Canberra hosted a few games. The BBL action will move to Launceston on Tuesday as the Aurora Stadium gears up to host the season's next two fixtures.

The Hobart Hurricanes had used this venue for hosting two matches last year. This year, the Hurricanes will battle the Adelaide Strikers in Launceston. The ground will also serve as a neutral host for the fixture between the Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Stars.

Aurora Stadium had hosted two games of BBL 9, where the fast bowlers and the batsmen dominated the proceedings. David Miller played a magnificent knock of 90 runs for the home team in the last BBL match at this venue. Unfortunately, the southpaw's inning went in vain as the Adelaide Strikers beat the Hobart Hurricanes by ten runs.

It is pertinent to note that the Adelaide captain Travis Head had scored a fantastic 40-ball 76 in the first innings. All-rounder Wes Agar starred for the visitors, with a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

Aurora Stadium Launceston T20 records

The Hobart Hurricanes could not win a single match at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston last season

With the Aurora Stadium scheduled to host the next two BBL matches of this season, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20 games played at this stadium.

Stadium name: Aurora Stadium

City: Launceston

Advertisement

T20 matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 186/5 - Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2020

Lowest team score: 107/8 - Perth Scorches vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2018

Average 1st innings score: 139