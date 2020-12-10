BBL 2020-21: Bellerive Oval Hobart T20 records

BBL 2020-21 will get underway on December 10th with a clash between the defending champions Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval. The two teams faced off twice last year, where the Hurricanes prevailed in the first game before the second fixture did not produce a result.

The Hurricanes have used Bellerive Oval as their home venue for quite some time. This ground also hosted some games of the Cricket World Cup in 2015.

The Hobart-based BBL team will look forward to kicking off their 2020-21 season with a victory. Meanwhile, the Sixers will aim to avenge their previous season's loss.

Apart from the Hobart Hurricanes' home matches, the Bellerive Oval will also play a neutral host to four BBL games in the 2020-21 season. Many T20 encounters have taken place in Hobart over the last few years. Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from the previous games played at the venue.

Bellerive Oval Hobart T20 records

Speaking of the BBL matches that happened last year in Hobart, teams batting first won four of the five fixtures. It is noteworthy that the games at the Bellerive Oval were of a lop-sided nature. The home team only won two of the five matches.

The spinners enjoyed much success at the ground, with D'Arcy Short registering a five-wicket haul against Sydney Thunder. Also, uncapped spinner Jonathan Cook returned with figures of 4/21 in the last BBL encounter at the Bellerive Oval.

Stadium name: Bellerive Oval

City: Hobart

T20 matches played: 39

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 19

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 212/3 - Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2020

Lowest team score: 94 - Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 168