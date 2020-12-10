BBL 2020-21: Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report and weather conditions

The tenth season of the Big Bash League (BBL) got underway with a close match between defending champions Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval. The action will now move to Canberra, where the Melbourne Stars will play their first two matches.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, Cricket Australia has allotted more matches to Manuka Oval this year. In the previous BBL season, Canberra hosted only a couple of fixtures.

However this year, the Sydney Thunder will use the nation's capital as their adopted home venue for four matches.

Recently, Canberra hosted the third ODI and the first T20I of India's Australian tour. The pitch produced two great cricket matches, where the batsmen and the slower bowlers ruled the roost.

Here's a look at Manuka Oval's detailed pitch report and weather conditions before the stadium hosts its first BBL 2020-21 fixture.

Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report

As mentioned earlier, Manuka Oval recently played host to two international matches. The Indian cricket team batted first and won both games.

Leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa bowled brilliantly in the first T20I between Australia and India in Canberra.

The Sydney Thunder have Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, and Tanveer Sangha in their spin department.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars have Glenn Maxwell, Clint Hinchliffe, Tom O'Connell, Zahir Khan, and Zampa. These spinners will enjoy bowling on this surface.

Manuka Oval Canberra weather conditions

Canberra's cricket fans could not witness a single 20-overs-a-side match last season. However this year, the games at Manuka Oval will likely happen with no interruptions.

The skies will be partly cloudy, but there are no predictions of heavy rainfall on Canberra's six matchdays.

The temperature will loom around 23 degrees Celsius for the six BBL games at Manuka Oval.