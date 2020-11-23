Perth Scorchers captain and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is hopeful of recovering just in time to play the three-day warm-up matches against India.

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle syndesmosis injury in the Indian Premier League in September.

Mitchell Marsh will have to clear a fitness test to get a place in the warm-ups. He said to The West Australian:

“I’m hopeful, I’ll probably find out this week whether I’m ruled in or out. I’ll probably know on Friday, I’ve got a few things to tick off rehab-wise and then go from there. I started running last week which was great and I’ve got a few kilos to shed before I start playing. It’s been a pretty slow process but speaking to a few AFL players about it, it gets pretty good quickly at the end so hopefully, that’s the case in the next couple of weeks."

Mitchell Marsh's main focus will be on batting in the BBL 2020

The news you've all been waiting for 🥁 ... #BBL10 is coming to Perth! We will host 4️⃣ matches at Optus Stadium this summer! 🔥 #MADETOUGHhttps://t.co/PPLIRuuBAe pic.twitter.com/TskbuGe4KY — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 23, 2020

Even if he makes a comeback for the Scorchers, Mitchell Marsh has clarified that his main focus will still be on the batting in the BBL 2020. He said:

“At this stage it will just be batting, I wouldn’t imagine I would be bowling until midway through the Big Bash at this point in time.”

Mitchell Marsh was selected as a solitary fast-bowling all-rounder for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side. He could only bowl 4 balls for them in the first match against RCB before limping away from the field. He had to eventually be replaced by Jason Holder.

Freakish events followed when he lost his scans and then wasn't able to find a way back home because of the COVID-19 imposed restrictions. He hasn't played a game since and is making do with watching his Western Australian team play in the Shelfield Shield through live stream and limiting contact to video calls.

Mitchell Marsh said:

“It’s been quite slow and frustrating to watch cricket again for the summer.”

“Hopefully I’m a couple of weeks away and I’ll be right for the start of the Big Bash. I’m really excited to get back, it’s been a long few months and I can’t wait.”