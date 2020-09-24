IPL 2020: After freak injury, Mitchell Marsh struggling to find a way back home

After suffering an injury in the opening encounter of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2020 campaign, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is struggling to find a way to travel back home.

Marsh hurt his ankle while bowling his very first over for SRH against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. The team management later confirmed that the all-rounder has been ruled out of the IPL this season.

The availability of a commercial flight for travelling from the UAE to Perth is proving to be difficult due to the current COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

The Sydney Morning Herald had reported that Cricket Australia is trying to coordinate with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the IPL Governing Council to find a solution for Marsh.

If travel arrangements are made, the 28-year-old could have to undergo 14 days of quarantine in South Australia, followed by another fortnight on reaching Perth.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Mitchell Marsh! Once a Riser, always a Riser 🧡#OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/VxiwzIe8xQ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

Prior to his injury, Mitchell Marsh was scheduled to fly with the rest of the Australian contingent in a chartered flight following the culmination of the IPL.

SRH has roped in Jason Holder as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh

SRH announced on Wednesday that Jason Holder would be replacing the injured Mitchell Marsh in their squad.

The 28-year-old all-rounder is the captain of the West Indies Test match side and also led the Barbados Tridents in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad franchise will be looking for a quick turnaround after suffering a loss in their opening fixture against RCB.

They will be facing the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, who also come into the encounter following a defeat in the first match of their league campaign.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is expected to replace Mitchell Marsh in the starting XI when SRH lock horns with KKR.