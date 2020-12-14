After losing their first encounter of the BBL 2020-21 season, Sydney Sixers took on Melbourne Renegades at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Riding on Josh Philippe's breathtaking knock of 95 of 57 deliveries, the Sixers posted a massive totalof 205 for four in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Renegades never looked like they were in the chase as they were all out for an embarrassing 60 runs in 10.4 overs. The win for the Sixers was also the biggest in the history of the BBL in terms of runs (195).

Sydney Sixers- The first team to score over 200 in BBL 2020-21

After losing the first game to Hobart Hurricanes, it was imperative for the Sydney Sixers to start well. Put in to bat first, the Sixers lost their opener, Jack Edwards, in the second over. After four overs, the Sixers were going just over a run a ball as they put 27 runs on the board.

England international James Vince wasn't able to hang around for long and departed for 17. After nine overs the score was 61-2, and nobody would have thought 200 runs would get scored for the first time in this BBL.

Josh Philippe stepped up the scoring along with captain Daniel Hughes. The latter got dismissed for 32 and in walked Jordan Silk.

Jordan Silk accelerated the scoring in the end.

Silk unleashed a barrage of boundaries as he smoked 45 of 19 deliveries. Dan Christian too joined the party in the end as he managed 11 in 3 balls which included a six and a four. Philippe missed out on a century as he was dismissed in the last over.

For the Renegades, Josh Lalor was their most expensive bowler as he conceded 49 of his four overs and managed one wicket. Experienced Australia international Kane Richardson also proved costly as he allowed 37 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

BBL 2020-21: A forgetful chase for the Renegades

Captain Aaron Finch was always going to be the key if the Renegades had to get anywhere near the Sixers' total. However, Finch(12) didn't last long and was dismissed in the second over by Gurinder Sandhu. After that, Left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis wreaked havoc and dismissed Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, and Beau Webster for the scores of 1,0, and 2 respectively.

Shaun Marsh too perished soon as left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe bowled him. Wickets kept on tumbling, and the Renegades were bundled out for 60 in this BBL encounter.

The manner of defeat should certainly worry Finch and team. They were never in the game while batting. After a comfortable win yesterday against the Perth Scorchers, they were humbled by Sydney Sixers who came roaring back following their defeat in the first game of the BBL 2020-21 season.