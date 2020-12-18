BBL 2020: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

After a short break, the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) continues on Saturday with the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Melbourne Renegades at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to bounce back after failing to win a third game in a row. The Hurricanes lost their last match against Adelaide Strikers by 5 wickets, with their below-par score of 147 easily chased by Alex Carey’s men.

Despite the loss, the Hobart Hurricanes find themselves in second place in the BBL 2020 points table, with 7 points from their 3 games.

The team led by Peter Handscomb will be looking to bounce back against the Melbourne Renegades, with the side’s batting order looking to redeem themselves after a Peter Siddle fifer got the better of them in their last game.

Keemo and Mitch come into the squad as we gear up to face the @RenegadesBBL tomorrow



— Hobart Hurricanes BBL (@HurricanesBBL) December 18, 2020

The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are coming off an embarrassing defeat of their own. The side lost its last game by a mammoth 145 runs, as they were bundled out for just 60 in their game against the Sydney Sixers.

The loss dented the BBL 2020 side’s net run rate (NRR) big time, with it dropping to -3.142. However, the Renegades find themselves in fifth place thank to their four points.

Ahead of the 10th match of BBL 2020, the Melbourne Renegades have also been rocked by the news that captain Aaron Finch will miss out against the Hurricanes. Despite Aaron Finch’s absence, the Renegades will be hoping to bounce back and give a good account of themselves against the Hobart outfit.

Shaun Marsh will lead the side, and the skipper will be boosted by T20 maestro Mohammad Nabi's arrival. The all-rounder set to play an important role for the side at BBL 2020.

Watch + listen to the sweet strokes + sounds of @MohammadNabi007 first net session of #BBL10



— Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 17, 2020

BBL 2020-21: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades match details

Date: December 19, 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 5:40 AM IST / 11:10 AM Local Time

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades weather report

With the game beginning in the morning, the conditions are expected to be cloudy during this BBL 2020 clash. However, rain is unlikely to interrupt the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 15 degree Celsius, which is likely to help the bowlers early on.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 154, and the previous BBL 2020 matches at the venue have seen scores above 160 as well, which should suggest that the wicket will favour the batsmen. Out of the four matches that have been played at the venue this season, three have been won by the teams batting first.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades predicted XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Will Jacks, D Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb, Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Rilee Roussouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades match prediction

Aaron Finch's absence should tip the scales in the Hobart Hurricanes' favour. The Hurricanes have been in great form throughout BBL 2020, and are likely to beat the Melbourne Renegades this time around.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV