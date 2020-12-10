BBL 2020 live telecast channel list and live streaming details: When and where to watch

The tenth edition of Australia's premier T20 tournament, Big Bash League (BBL), will get underway on December 10 with a match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers.

This year, unlike the previous BBL seasons, the tournament will not follow a home and away format. Eight venues across the Australian continent will host BBL 2020.

The Sydney Sixers are the defending champions of the BBL while the Melbourne Stars reached the last two finals but ended the seasons without a championship.

Some big names like Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, and Tom Curran have pulled out of BBL 2020 owing to bio-bubble fatigue. Still, all eight teams have stellar line-ups, and it should be a closely-contested tournament.

The introduction of the 'X-factor' player, the 'Power Surge,' and the 'Bash Boost' will attract new fans to the event. Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for BBL 2020.

What channels are providing BBL 2020 live telecast?

Since BBL has gained worldwide popularity, various broadcasters have shown interest in telecasting the league. Here is the complete list of channels where the cricket universe can enjoy BBL 2020-21 matches.

India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 2 HD

Australia: FOX Cricket, Kayo Sports, Channel Seven (45 matches)

United Kingdom: BT Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

South Africa: SuperSport

United States: Willow TV

Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan

Canada: CBN, ATN Cricket Plus

Southeast Asia: Fox Sports Asia

The Middle East and North Africa: beIN SPORTS

Caribbean Region: Sports Max, Flow Sports

How to watch BBL 2020 online

It's been a wild off-season. @cricketcomau have the complete recap of every move made by all eight clubs ahead of #BBL10



📝 https://t.co/QN54CR9BoT pic.twitter.com/t8b2dm6eB8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2020

Cricket fans in India can live stream BBL 2020 on SonyLIV.com. Fans in mainland Europe and Asia (except India) can watch the BBL 2020 games online on LIVENow.