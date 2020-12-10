BBL 2020 live telecast channel list and live streaming details: When and where to watch

The tenth edition of Australia's premier T20 tournament, Big Bash League (BBL), will get underway on December 10 with a match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers.
This year, unlike the previous BBL seasons, the tournament will not follow a home and away format. Eight venues across the Australian continent will host BBL 2020.
The Sydney Sixers are the defending champions of the BBL while the Melbourne Stars reached the last two finals but ended the seasons without a championship.
Some big names like Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, and Tom Curran have pulled out of BBL 2020 owing to bio-bubble fatigue. Still, all eight teams have stellar line-ups, and it should be a closely-contested tournament.
The introduction of the 'X-factor' player, the 'Power Surge,' and the 'Bash Boost' will attract new fans to the event. Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for BBL 2020.
What channels are providing BBL 2020 live telecast?
Since BBL has gained worldwide popularity, various broadcasters have shown interest in telecasting the league. Here is the complete list of channels where the cricket universe can enjoy BBL 2020-21 matches.
India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 2 HD
Australia: FOX Cricket, Kayo Sports, Channel Seven (45 matches)
United Kingdom: BT Sport
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
South Africa: SuperSport
United States: Willow TV
Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan
Canada: CBN, ATN Cricket Plus
Southeast Asia: Fox Sports Asia
The Middle East and North Africa: beIN SPORTS
Caribbean Region: Sports Max, Flow Sports
How to watch BBL 2020 online
Cricket fans in India can live stream BBL 2020 on SonyLIV.com. Fans in mainland Europe and Asia (except India) can watch the BBL 2020 games online on LIVENow.Published 10 Dec 2020, 13:05 IST