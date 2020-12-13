BBL 2020: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

The 2020/21 Big Bash League (BBL) continues on Monday as the Sydney Thunder face the Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Both the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat began their BBL campaign with a defeat. The two sides will know that anything other than a win on Monday could be a big blow to their confidence levels in the early stages of the tournament.

A number of T20 specialists will be on the Manuka Oval pitch, with the likes of Chris Lynn, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja among those who are set to feature.

The Brisbane Heat have assembled a fairly youthful squad for this year's tournament. And although they have a number of talented players in their ranks, this may well prove to be a transitional season for them. Unless, of course, Chris Lynn finds his form soon.

Xavier Bartlett and Matthew Kuhnemann both impressed in the Heat's defeat to the Melbourne Stars, and they will again have a big role to play.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also available once again for the Heat, but it remains to be seen if he will be selected. The Afghanistan spinner had been in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Explosive all-rounder Ben Cutting is set to go up against his former team, and he has vowed to 'stick it to the Brisbane Heat' ahead of the game. Cutting was let go by the Heat in the off-season, and ended up joining the Sydney Thunder.

Another Thunder player who will be looking to make an impression is Usman Khawaja. The left-handed batsman only made 7 runs in the defeat to the Melbourne Stars, and its imperative for the Thunder that he finds form quickly.

Alex Hales and Thunder captain Callum Ferguson batted well together in their opening game, and will be keen to continue their form.

BBL 2020-21: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match details

Date: December 14, 2020 (Monday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST / 7:15 PM Local Time

Venue: Manuka Oval - Canberra

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat weather report

It is expected to be another cloudy, yet clear evening in Canberra, with no possibility of any rain. The temperature will hover in the early 20s, making it a conducive evening for T20 cricket.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat pitch report

The Manuka Oval pitch has produced some entertaining contests so far, and Monday's game should be no different. The pitch has something in it for both batsmen and bowlers, and a lot will depend on the skills of the two teams more than anything.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat predicted XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Baxter Holt (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Dan Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood, Ben Laughlin, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match prediction

This will be a hard-fought contest that neither team can afford to lose. Looking at the two squads, there are several gaps that need to be addressed. However, the Thunder have a more balanced team which should give them the edge over a youthful Heat side.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLiv.