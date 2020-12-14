BBL 2020: Former Australian players comment on bio bubbles after Chris Lynn is forced to socially distance from teammates

Former Australia players Mark Waugh, Brett Lee and Brendon Julian have called for the cricketing world to get rid of bio-secure bubbles. These comments came after Brisbane Heat batsmen Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence were forced to socially distance from their teammates, opponents, and officials due to a potential breach of protocols.

Cricket Australia announced on Monday that Lynn and Lawerence are under investigation, but the duo were allowed to play for the Brisbane Heat against the Sydney Thunder after testing negative for COVID-19.

Mark Waugh was not happy with the decision to force them to isolate, especially considering the lack of COVID-19 cases in Australia, as well as the players' negative test results.

"Can we get some consistency in the rules around these breaches? While I was down in Canberra during the internationals, the Australian team were out at the pub across the road having dinner. What’s the difference between that and what’s going on here? I don’t understand," commented Mark Waugh.

The bubble just doesn’t work: Brett Lee on COVID-19 protocols

Chris Lynn found his form against the Thunder

Brendon Julian has also called for the BBL to move away from the bio-secure bubble and Brett Lee also feels that social distancing can be followed without bio bubbles.

"Anyone that goes to work a 9 to 5 here in Sydney, they’re on public transport, they’re on a bus. Obviously, social distancing, of course. Let’s get through it. This bubble just doesn’t work," said Brett Lee.

CA's head of integrity Sean Carroll said that despite the criticism, it is important to maintain the integrity of the bubble to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread during the tournament.

Chris Lynn and Dan Lawerence were both allowed to play for the Brisbane Heat on Monday. The former was in sublime form against the Thunder, scoring 69 runs off just 44 balls. However, his 5 sixes and 3 fours weren't enough as Daniel Sams starred with both bat and ball to lead the Sydney Thunder to victory.