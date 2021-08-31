BBL 2021/22: Mujeeb Ur Rahman re-signs with Brisbane Heat for his 4th stint

Brisbane Heat have confirmed the participation of star Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League.

This will be the fourth season for Mujeeb Ur Rahman at Brisbane Heat and the talented spinner will be looking to recreate the the magic he weaved this past season.

Muje was in sensational form last season as he finished as the 2nd highest wicket-taker for the Brisbane Heat.

In 8 innings, the right-handed off-spinner claimed 14 wickets at an average of 13.42 and a hugely impressive economy rate of 6.26.

His best bowling performance came against the Hobart Hurricanes as he registered barely believable figures of 5/15.

The right-handed off-spinner expressed his delight at re-signing for Brisbane Heat for his 4th stint.

He told cricket.com.au:

"I’m very pleased to have re-signed for Brisbane Heat for my fourth season with them.’’

Mujeeb also heaped praise on the Brisbane Heat fans for their constant support and said he is aiming to win the BBL title for the franchise loyalists.

Mujeeb added:

“I’m very happy there, they’re great guys. The fans always support me and the team so I hope we can win the Big Bash for them.”

Will Mujeeb Ur Rahman have another successful season for Brisbane Heat?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman had a sensational season for Brisbane Heat last year

Mujeeb had an impressive stint in the recently concluded inaugural season of The Hundred.

Representing the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, the Afghanistan international claimed six wickets at an economy rate of 7.24.

Mujeeb could well be back Down Under for Afghanistan's only Test against Australia in Hobart ahead of the BBL season.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat head coach Wade Seccombe is delighted with the prospect of having Mujeeb Ur Rahman back in the set-up.

Seccombe believes that having someone of the quality of Mujeeb will not only help his side 'match-up' with other teams, it will also enable other players in the squad to come to the fore.

''It’s exciting for us to have him in the line-up again. It makes a big difference to how we match-up with other teams, and his skills and controls enables other players in our squad to come to the fore as well.” he told cricket.com.au.

The 2021/22 edition of the BBL will kickstart on December 05. The Brisbane Heat will get their campaign underway against the Sydney Thunder in Canberra the following day.

