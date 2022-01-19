5 records Glenn Maxwell broke during his whirlwind 154*(64) in Big Bash League 2022

Glenn Maxwell blew away the Hobart Hurricanes in his career's 100th Big Bash League match earlier today. The right-handed batter smacked an unbeaten 64-ball 154* for the Melbourne Stars, helping the team post the biggest total (273/2) in BBL history.

Maxwell opened the innings for the Stars and raced to his half-century in just 20 deliveries. He continued the onslaught and touched the three-figure mark in the next 21 deliveries he faced. Ultimately, the 33-year-old remained not out on 154* when the 20 overs ended.

On that note, we will look at the five records that Maxwell broke during his epic innings.

#1 Fastest hundred by a Melbourne Stars player

Glenn Maxwell took only 41 deliveries to complete his century

Glenn Maxwell smashed the second-fastest hundred in Big Bash League history, completing his century in just 41 balls. Craig Simmons owns the overall record, having hit a ton off 39 deliveries for Perth Scorchers against Adelaide Strikers in 2014.

Maxwell broke Luke Wright's record for the quickest century by a Melbourne Stars player. Wright took 44 balls for his hundred against the Hobart Hurricanes in January 2012.

#2 Most fours by a player in any T20 match

Glenn Maxwell whacked 22 fours and four sixes in his knock

With 22 fours, Maxwell became the first player in T20 cricket history to score more than 20 fours in one innings. Before him, two batters - Ahmed Shehzad and Adam Lyth - hit 20 fours each.

Shehzad hit 20 fours while playing for Lahore Lions against Stags in 2012, while Lyth whacked 20 fours for Yorkshire against Northants in 2017.

#3 Most fours by a Melbourne Stars player in BBL history

Maxwell became the first player to hit 200 fours for Melbourne Stars

Maxwell joined the Melbourne Stars in 2012. Since then, he has played 94 matches for the team, scoring 2,549 runs at a strike rate of 151.90. The right-handed batter breached the 200 fours milestone during his 154* against Hobart.

He now has 209 fours to his name in the Melbourne Stars jersey. Before the match against Hobart, Marcus Stoinis was number one with 198 fours, while Maxwell had 187 fours.

#4 Most runs from fours and sixes in a BBL innings

As mentioned ahead, Maxwell smacked 22 fours and four sixes in his knock today. The number of runs from boundaries totaled up to 112 - the most by any player in one innings of the Big Bash League.

Prior to this inning, Marcus Stoinis held this record. He scored 100 runs off boundaries by hitting 13 fours and eight sixes against the Sydney Sixers in 2020.

#5 Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the highest individual score in BBL

Maxwell became the first player in BBL history to score more than 150 runs in one innings. Like the previous two records, Marcus Stoinis was number one on this list as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stoinis scored 147 against the Sydney Sixers in 2020 to set a new record for the highest individual score in the Big Bash League, which was obliterated by Maxwell today.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee