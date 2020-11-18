BBL highest run-scorers of all time: Who has scored the most runs in Big Bash League history?

The 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is all set to get underway from December 10. The opening match of the tournament will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sydney Sixers are the defending champions in the BBL. They defeated Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in the final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) last year.

The build up to this year’s BBL has been an interesting one, with the three rule changes announced drawing extreme reactions. While some have supported the move, claiming it will make the BBL more exciting, the organizers have also received a lot of flak for trying to bring in what, according to the critics, is needless innovation.

Over the years, the BBL has seen some fantastic batting performances from players across franchises. But, do you know who are the highest run-scorers in the history of the T20 league? Sharpen your BBL knowledge.

Meet the Top 5 run-scorers in BBL history

#1. Chris Lynn (2332 runs)

Chris Lynn

The big-hitting Chris Lynn is the highest run-scorer in the history of the BBL. With 2332 runs, he is one of only two players to have scored over 2000 runs in the tournament.

Lynn’s runs have come in 77 matches for Brisbane Heat. He has one hundred and 18 fifties to his name at an incredible strike rate of 150.35 and an average of 37.61.

Last season, the 30-year-old scored 387 runs in 14 games at a trike rate of 148.84 with two fifties. Lynn was the leading run-scorer in the 2015-16 edition with 378 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 173.39.

His only century in the BBL came this season, when he blasted 101 from 55 balls with seven sixes in a successful chase of 195 against Hobart Hurricanes.

#2. Aaron Finch (2252 runs)

Aaron Finch

Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch may have had a disappointing IPL 2020 campaign, but he will be confident of putting up a good show in BBL 2021.

Finch is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament, and the only one apart from Lynn with more than 2000 BBL runs. In 63 matches, the burly batsman has 2252 runs at a strike rate of 136.65 and an average of 38.82.

Turning out for Melbourne Renegades, Finch has slammed two hundreds and 18 fifties. Finch had an excellent 2019-20 BBL, scoring 363 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 139.08 and an average of 45.37. The Melbourne skipper blasted 109 from 68 balls, with seven sixes, in a match against the Sixers at Sydney.

Finch’s first BBL hundred came back in the 2012-13 season, when he notched up an unbeaten 111 from 65 balls against Melbourne Stars in a successful chase of 168. Finch was also the second leading run-scorer in the 2016-17 BBL season with 354 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 160.90.

#3. Michael Klinger (1947 runs)

Michael Klinger

Michael Klinger could never make it big in international cricket, but became a BBL star courtesy some fine batting efforts. Turning out for Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, he featured in 71 BBL games and finished with 1947 runs at a strike rate of 118 and an average of 30.42.

Klinger was the leading run-scorer in the 2014-15 BBL season with 326 runs in 10 games for Perth Scorchers, at a strike rate of 129.36 and an average of 36.22. His only BBL hundred came during this season when he made an unbeaten 105 from 60 balls against Melbourne Renegades in an impressive 35-run triumph.

Klinger’s wonderful batting efforts saw Perth lift the BBL title in the 2014-15 season. The batsman did an encore for the Scorchers in 2016-17 season. This time he was the third highest run-getter with 334 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 126.99.

In the final against Sydney Sixers, he smashed an unbeaten 71 from 49 balls as Perth chased down 142 to lift their third BBL title. The innings and the triumph in the summit clash made Klinger a certified BBL legend.

#4. Shaun Marsh (1884 runs)

Shaun Marsh

Unlike his international career, which has been inconsistent, Shaun Marsh has enjoyed excellent success in the BBL. He is among the leading run-getters in the T20 league with 1884 runs from 49 games, turning out for Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

The left-hander’s runs have come at an average of 45.95 and a strike rate of 128.51 with 17 fifties. Marsh was the leading run-getter in the 2012-13 season with 412 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 128.75 and an average of 58.85. Perth finished runners-up that season.

Marsh played a key role in Perth’s title triumph in 2013-14 scoring an unbeaten 63 from 43 in the final against Hobart Hurricanes, as Perth won by 39 runs. A year later, he was the man of the match in the 2014-15 BBL final, hitting 73 from 59 for Perth against Sydney Sixers as the former chased down 148 in a cliff-hanger that was decided off the last ball.

Last season, Marsh turned out for Melbourne Renegades, and enjoyed another fruitful run, amassing 449 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 124.03 with three fifties.

#5. Glenn Maxwell (1826 runs)

Glenn Maxwell

‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell completes the top five list of leading run-getters in the BBL. In 73 matches while turning out for Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, Maxwell has notched up 1826 runs at a strike rate of 150.28 and an average of 32.60.

Returning from a mental health break, Maxwell captained Melbourne Stars last year. He scored 398 runs from 17 games at a strike rate of 148.50 with three fifties. It was a reasonable return considering what he had gone through, and comprised some terrific attacking knocks. Stars, however, went down to Sydney Sixers in the final.

Maxwell has been consistent in the last few seasons for the Stars. In 2017/18, he scored 299 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 154.12 with three fifties.

In the 2018-19 season as well, he was impressive with 331 runs from 13 BBL matches at a strike rate of 142.06. Stars again made the final, but went down to Melbourne Renegades with Maxwell contributing only 1 in a failed chase of 146.