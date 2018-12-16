×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BBL Team Stats: Brisbane Heat

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Preview
81   //    16 Dec 2018, 13:43 IST

Brisbane Heat won the Big Bash League in 2012-13.
Brisbane Heat won the Big Bash League in 2012-13.

Brisbane Heat won the second edition of the Big Bash League back in 2012-13. Since then, they did not have a great run in the competition finishing in the bottom half of the table in the League Stages regularly barring in 2016-17 when they managed to reach the semi-finals.

In that semi-finals, they were cruelly knocked out of the tournament when they lost the super over to the Sydney Sixers (both the teams were level at 167 at the end of 20 overs). If they manage to win the 2018-19 tournament they will become the only team after Perth Scorchers to win at least two BBL trophies.

Time to take a look at their stats.

Past Performance

2011-12: fifth (League Stage)

2012-13: Winners. Defeated Perth Scorchers in the finals.

2013-14: fifth (League Stage)

2014-15: eighth (League Stage)

2015-16: sixth (League Stage)

2016-17: Semi-Finalist

Advertisement

2017-18: seventh (League Stage)

Batting performance

209/3 against Hobart Hurricanes in December 2013 is their highest innings total.

73 all out against Sydney Sixers in January 2018 is their lowest innings total.

1560 runs scored by Chris Lynn is the most number of runs scored by a Brisbane Heat player.

112* by Luke Pomersbach against Melbourne Renegades in January 2013 is the highest individual score by a Brisbane Heat player.

2 centuries have been hit by Brisbane Heat players. These have been struck by Luke Pomersbach (112*) and Chris Lynn (101).

12 half-centuries scored by Chris Lynn is the most number of half-centuries struck by a Brisbane Heat player.

397 runs scored by Luke Pomersbach in the 2012-13 edition of the BBL is the most runs registered by a Brisbane Heat player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

40 wickets taken by Ben Cutting is the most wickets taken by a Brisbane Heat player.

5/22 by Samuel Badree against Melbourne Stars in January 2016 is the best individual bowling performance by a Brisbane Heat player.

3 five-wicket hauls have been taken by Brisbane Heat players. These have been taken by Samuel Badree (5/22), Daniel Christian (5/26) & Brendan Doggett (5/35)

18 wickets taken by Cameron Ganon in 2013-14 is the most number of wickets taken by a Brisbane Heat player in a single edition of the BBL.

Wicketkeeping performance

19 dismissals (Ct - 11, St - 8) by Jimmy Peirson is the most number of dismissals by a Brisbane Heat wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Brendon McCullum against Sydney Thunder in January 2012 and by Craig Kieswetter against Melbourne Stars in January 2014 and against Adelaide Strikers in January 2014 is the most number of dismissals by a Brisbane Heat wicket-keeper in an innings.

9 dismissals (Ct - 7, St - 2) by Craig Kieswetter in 2013-14 is the most number of dismissals by a Brisbane Heat wicket-keeper in a single edition of the BBL.

Fielding performance

16 catches taken by Ben Cutting is the most number of catches taken by a Brisbane Heat player.

3 catches taken by Nathan Hauritz against Adelaide Strikers in December 2012 and against Perth Scorchers in January 2013 and by Chris Lynn against Sydney Sixers in January 2014 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Brisbane Heat player.

9 catches taken by Nathan Hauritz in 2012-13 is the most number of catches taken by a Brisbane Heat player in a single edition of the BBL.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League 2018-19 Brisbane Heat Cricket
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Mujeeb ur Rahman joins Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 08
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: Innovative bat flip to replace coin toss
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Big Bash League can challenge the...
RELATED STORY
BBL Team Stats: Hobart Hurricanes
RELATED STORY
BBL Team Stats: Sydney Thunder - Hoping to improve track...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Perth Scorchers - the most successful team in Big...
RELATED STORY
BBL Team Stats: Adelaide Strikers
RELATED STORY
BBL team stats: Melbourne Stars
RELATED STORY
Stats: Sydney Sixers - The inaugural Big Bash League...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Match 1 | Wed, 19 Dec, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 2 | Thu, 20 Dec, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers
MLR VS PRS preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars
SYT VS MLS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Dec, 04:30 AM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Dec, 08:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 7 | Mon, 24 Dec, 04:45 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 8 | Mon, 24 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 9 | Wed, 26 Dec, 08:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Dec, 08:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Sun, 30 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 14 | Mon, 31 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Tue, 01 Jan, 04:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 16 | Tue, 01 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 17 | Wed, 02 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 18 | Thu, 03 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 19 | Fri, 04 Jan, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 05 Jan, 07:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 21 | Sat, 05 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sun, 06 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 23 | Mon, 07 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 24 | Tue, 08 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 25 | Wed, 09 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 10 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 27 | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 28 | Sun, 13 Jan, 03:45 AM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 29 | Sun, 13 Jan, 07:35 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Match 30 | Sun, 13 Jan, 10:35 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 31 | Mon, 14 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Wed, 16 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 33 | Thu, 17 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 34 | Fri, 18 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 35 | Sat, 19 Jan, 07:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 36 | Sun, 20 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 37 | Mon, 21 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 38 | Tue, 22 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 39 | Wed, 23 Jan, 04:00 AM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 40 | Wed, 23 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 41 | Thu, 24 Jan, 10:40 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 43 | Mon, 28 Jan, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 44 | Tue, 29 Jan, 05:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 45 | Tue, 29 Jan, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 46 | Wed, 30 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Thu, 31 Jan, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 48 | Fri, 01 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers
BRH VS PRS preview
Match 49 | Sat, 02 Feb, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
SYS VS SYT preview
Match 50 | Sun, 03 Feb, 06:45 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 51 | Sun, 03 Feb, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 52 | Thu, 07 Feb, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
HBH VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Fri, 08 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars
BRH VS MLS preview
Match 54 | Sat, 09 Feb, 04:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
ADS VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sat, 09 Feb, 07:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes
SYT VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Sun, 10 Feb, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers
MLS VS SYS preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 14 Feb, 08:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 15 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 17 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us