BC Cricket Championship: 3 all-rounders to watch out for

The T20 format returns to Canada in the form of the BC Cricket Championship, which kicks off on the 7th of August at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa. Kings XI Kelowna, Vancouver Vibes, Victoria Waves, BC Champions and Surrey Shines are the 5 teams that will take part in the highly anticipated tournament.

BC Cricket Championship all-rounders to watch out for

These 5 teams will battle it out for 25,000 Canadian Dollars in Ottawa

The BC Cricket Championship will see each team play each other once in the group stage, with the round-robin matches going on for 5 days. Once the top two teams are identified, the semi-finals of the tournament will be played on August 12, with the winners of these games facing off in the blockbuster finale on August 13.

The BC Cricket Championship will see the winner claim a grand total of 25,000 Canadian Dollars.

In this article, we take a look at 3 all-rounders to watch out for in the upcoming BC Cricket Championship tournament.

Also Read: 3 bowlers to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship

Advertisement

#3 Mandeep Singh (Kings XI Kelowna)

Mandeep Singh is one all-rounder to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship. The Kings XI Kelowna player boasts of a dazzling record coming into this tournament.

In 21 games for his team, Mandeep has 437 runs in 391 balls, which equates to a strike rate of 111.76. The batsman averages a decent 27.31, and has recorded two 25-plus scores and one 50-plus score - his personal best of 65.

Mandeep has hit 22 fours and 15 sixes, to go with his exploits with the ball in hand. In just over 46 overs, he has scalped 18 wickets at an impressive average of 18.78 and a stingy economy rate of 7.29.

Mandeep's form will be absolutely crucial to Kings XI Kelowna's fortunes in the BC Cricket Championship.

#2 Sukhndeep Singh (Vancouver Vibes)

We can't contain our excitement! Get ready for the BC Cricket Championship!



Starting 7th August! 😁 Catch all the action live on One Sports! 📺#BCCricketChampionship #Cricket #Canada pic.twitter.com/oIKgI1l3bJ — BC Cricket Championship (@bccchampionship) August 5, 2020

Sukhndeep Singh is another exciting player who could grab eyeballs at the BC Cricket Championship. The Vancouver Vibes all-rounder's numbers display a high level of consistency in both departments.

While he has scored 411 runs at an average of 27.4, he has also taken 12 wickets in the 15 games that he has played. Although his batting strike rate of 91.33 is on the lower side, Sukhndeep's miserly economy rate of 3.33 will lend great value to his side in the BC Cricket Championship.

Sukhndeep has made two fifties, and has hit 22 fours and 13 sixes. His all-round ability (he has taken two catches as well) will hold the Vancouver Vibes in good stead going into the tournament.

#1 Parag Sood (BC Champions)

We know you've been waiting for a long while for this! 😁#T20 cricket is coming back to a TV screen near you! 📺#BCCricketChampionship #Cricket #Canada pic.twitter.com/p1VUfY9xHZ — BC Cricket Championship (@bccchampionship) August 4, 2020

Parag Sood is #1 on the list of all-rounders to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship. The BC Champions man has an astounding record in T20 cricket so far.

With the bat in hand, he has scored 230 in just 190 balls, at an average of 38.33 and strike rate of 121.05. Sood has hit two fifties, along with 17 fours and 2 sixes, and even has 4 not outs to his name.

With the ball, Sood has picked up 16 wickets in just 10 innings, at an average of 13.19 and economy rate of 6.03. He also has a 4-wicket haul to show for next to his name. With 4 catches taken as well, Sood seems to be the perfect all-rounder for his side, who will need him to fire on all cylinders if they are to win the BC Cricket Championship like their name suggests.

Also Read: 3 batsmen to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship