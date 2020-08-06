BC Cricket Championship Match 1: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves Preview, Probable XIs and Live Streaming Details

In the first game of the BC Cricket Championship, the Vancouver Vibes take on the Victoria Waves at Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada. The tournament, which features five teams, offers a grand prize of 25,000 Canadian Dollars and is scheduled to conclude on August 13th.
With each team scheduled to play each other only once, the 4 group stage games are absolutely crucial. The top two will go through to the semi-finals, and both the Vancouver Vibes and the Victoria Waves have to be at the top of their game from the outset.
We take a look at the match details, the teams' squads, their predicted playing XIs and the pitch report.
Also Read: 3 all-rounders to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship
Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves Match Details
Fixture: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves, Match 1
Date and Time: August 7, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada
Squads:
Vancouver Vibes
Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhneep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh
Victoria Waves
Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishavdeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu, Gurcharan Singh
Predicted Playing XIs:
Vancouver Vibes
Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhneep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh
Victoria Waves
Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishavdeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu
Pitch Report:
Not much is known about the pitch at Meadowbrook Park. With this being the first game of the tournament. However, the strip should be a good one to bat on.
With both teams strong in the batting department, they should look to put up a total of 140-150 and then defend it
Where to Watch Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves
BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:
Canada: Willow TV
UK: Free Sports
India: One Sports
BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:
Tiger Sports
Also Read: 3 bowlers to watch out for in the BC Cricket ChampionshipPublished 06 Aug 2020, 19:35 IST