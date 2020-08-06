BC Cricket Championship Match 1: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves Preview, Probable XIs and Live Streaming Details

In the first game of the BC Cricket Championship, the Vancouver Vibes take on the Victoria Waves at Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada. The tournament, which features five teams, offers a grand prize of 25,000 Canadian Dollars and is scheduled to conclude on August 13th.

With each team scheduled to play each other only once, the 4 group stage games are absolutely crucial. The top two will go through to the semi-finals, and both the Vancouver Vibes and the Victoria Waves have to be at the top of their game from the outset.

We take a look at the match details, the teams' squads, their predicted playing XIs and the pitch report.

Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves Match Details

Fixture: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves, Match 1

Date and Time: August 7, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Vancouver Vibes

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhneep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishavdeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu, Gurcharan Singh

Predicted Playing XIs:

Vancouver Vibes

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhneep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishavdeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu

Pitch Report:

Not much is known about the pitch at Meadowbrook Park. With this being the first game of the tournament. However, the strip should be a good one to bat on.

With both teams strong in the batting department, they should look to put up a total of 140-150 and then defend it

Where to Watch Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports

