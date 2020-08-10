BC Cricket Championship Match 5: Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

Match 5 of the BC Cricket Championship sees the Victoria Waves and the Surrey Shines clash.
Both teams have had decent starts to the tournament so far. While the Waves have won both their games and are at the top of the table with 4 points, the Shines emerged victorious against the Kings XI Kelowna by a margin of 9 wickets.
The Waves have also beaten Kings XI Kelowna by a handsome margin (86 runs) and this game can really establish the winner as the dominant force in the BC Cricket Championship.
Ahead of the high-octane game in store for us, we take a look at the pitch report, probable XIs and streaming details.
Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines Match Details
Fixture: Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines, Match 5
Date and Time: August 9, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada
Squads:
Victoria Waves
Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu, Gurcharan Singh
Surrey Shines
Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta, Sukhpreet Singh, Manpreet Khaira
Predicted Playing XIs:
Victoria Waves
Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu
Surrey Shines
Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Harminder Singh, Manpreet Khaira, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta
Pitch Report:
The Surrey Shines demolished the Kings XI Kelowna batting line-up on a pitch that had something in it for the bowlers. The Victoria Waves have won both games by setting high targets and defending them, so they would look to do the same here.
With an even contest between bat and ball expected, anywhere around 150 should be par for the team batting first.
Where to Watch Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines
BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:
Canada: Willow TV
UK: Free Sports
India: One Sports
BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:
Tiger Sports
Published 10 Aug 2020, 14:35 IST