BC Cricket Championship Match 5: Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

Match 5 of the BC Cricket Championship sees the Victoria Waves and the Surrey Shines clash.

Both teams have had decent starts to the tournament so far. While the Waves have won both their games and are at the top of the table with 4 points, the Shines emerged victorious against the Kings XI Kelowna by a margin of 9 wickets.

The Waves have also beaten Kings XI Kelowna by a handsome margin (86 runs) and this game can really establish the winner as the dominant force in the BC Cricket Championship.

Ahead of the high-octane game in store for us, we take a look at the pitch report, probable XIs and streaming details.

Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines, Match 5

Date and Time: August 9, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu, Gurcharan Singh

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta, Sukhpreet Singh, Manpreet Khaira

Predicted Playing XIs:

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Harminder Singh, Manpreet Khaira, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta

Pitch Report:

The Surrey Shines demolished the Kings XI Kelowna batting line-up on a pitch that had something in it for the bowlers. The Victoria Waves have won both games by setting high targets and defending them, so they would look to do the same here.

With an even contest between bat and ball expected, anywhere around 150 should be par for the team batting first.

Where to Watch Victoria Waves vs Surrey Shines

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports