BC Cricket Championship Semi-final 1: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

The first semi-final of the BC Cricket Championship sees the Vancouver Vibes taking on the Victoria Waves at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

While the Vibes finished at the top of the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss in 4 games at a net run rate of 2.084, the Waves had contrasting fortunes as they finished 4th in the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses in their 4 games.

The group stage encounter between the two sides, however, tells a different story. The Waves put up a massive total of 226 and restricted the Vibes to 202 to win the first game of the tournament by 24 runs.

Although the Vibes topped the table, they will be wary of an opposition that has already beaten them.

Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves Match Details

Fixture: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves, Match 11 - SF 1

Date and Time: August 12, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Vancouver Vibes

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhndeep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh, S Anwar, Pargat Singh, Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sunny Singh

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu, Gurcharan Singh

Predicted Playing XIs:

Vancouver Vibes

Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Sukhndeep Singh, Gurkirat Singh, S Anwar, Manpreet Singh, Sunny Singh, Pargat Singh, Davinder Singh

Victoria Waves

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishvadeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Raman Sandhu

Pitch Report:

Although the first game between the two sides was a very high-scoring encounter, this game shouldn't be one owing to the fact that is the 11th match of the tournament. The pitch will show signs of wear and tear, and with this being a knockout game, both teams would look to opt to bat upon winning the toss.

A total anywhere around 150 should be a defendable one.

Where to Watch Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports