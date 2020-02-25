×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

BCB president hopeful of Mushfiqur Rahim travelling to Pakistan for the final leg of the tour

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 19:35 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon is optimistic about the fact that veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim will rethink his decision to not tour Pakistan and will be available for Bangladesh’s final leg of the visit to the country.

Bangladesh has completed the first two phases which included a 3-match T20I series and a Test match. In the final leg, Bangladesh will play a solitary ODI and the remaining Test of the series which Pakistan leads 1-0. Rahim had opted out of touring Pakistan and wasn’t available during the T20I series and the opening Test.

However, reports have now emerged that Rahim is reconsidering his decision and might make himself available for the one-off ODI on 3rd April and the final Test slated to begin from 5th April. Rahim had earlier stated that his family didn’t want him to travel to Pakistan. 

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon had clearly stated that they won’t pressurize players to travel there and would respect the decision of the players if they decided to opt-out of the tour, but was hopeful of Rahim changing his mind.

"He [Mushfiqur] has not informed us anything of such [to be part of Pakistan tour] yet but I hope he will go. All centrally contracted players should go. You need to think of the country and not always yourself. Everyone's family is important but the country in bigger."

Mushfiqur Rahim has been an integral part of the Bangladesh set-up across formats and his inclusion will surely bolster the team combination especially given the fact that Bangladesh had a forgettable time in Pakistan during their first two legs.

Also see | Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020: Babar Azam seals T20I series for the hosts



Published 25 Feb 2020, 19:35 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Team Mushfiqur Rahim
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
BAN 141/5 (20.0 ov)
PAK 142/5 (19.3 ov)
Pakistan won by 5 wickets
BAN VS PAK live score
2nd T20I | Sat, 25 Jan
BAN 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PAK 137/1 (16.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 9 wickets
BAN VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Mon, 27 Jan
PAK
BAN
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS BAN live score
1st Test | Fri, 07 Feb
BAN 233/10 & 168/10
PAK 445/10
Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Only ODI | Fri, 03 Apr, 01:30 PM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
2nd Test | Sun, 05 Apr, 10:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us