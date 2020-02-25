BCB president hopeful of Mushfiqur Rahim travelling to Pakistan for the final leg of the tour

Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon is optimistic about the fact that veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim will rethink his decision to not tour Pakistan and will be available for Bangladesh’s final leg of the visit to the country.

Bangladesh has completed the first two phases which included a 3-match T20I series and a Test match. In the final leg, Bangladesh will play a solitary ODI and the remaining Test of the series which Pakistan leads 1-0. Rahim had opted out of touring Pakistan and wasn’t available during the T20I series and the opening Test.

However, reports have now emerged that Rahim is reconsidering his decision and might make himself available for the one-off ODI on 3rd April and the final Test slated to begin from 5th April. Rahim had earlier stated that his family didn’t want him to travel to Pakistan.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon had clearly stated that they won’t pressurize players to travel there and would respect the decision of the players if they decided to opt-out of the tour, but was hopeful of Rahim changing his mind.

"He [Mushfiqur] has not informed us anything of such [to be part of Pakistan tour] yet but I hope he will go. All centrally contracted players should go. You need to think of the country and not always yourself. Everyone's family is important but the country in bigger."

Mushfiqur Rahim has been an integral part of the Bangladesh set-up across formats and his inclusion will surely bolster the team combination especially given the fact that Bangladesh had a forgettable time in Pakistan during their first two legs.

