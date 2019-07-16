BCCI advertise for support staff positions, Ravi Shastri and co. given automatic entry

India Nets Session - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have advertised for the soon-to-be-vacant positions for team India's support staff. The current head coach Ravi Shastri will also need to go through the recruitment process if he wants to get the job once again.

In case you didn't know...

The current head coach Ravi Shastri has been in the position since July 2017 when he was appointed for a period of two years until the 2019 ICC World Cup. BCCI gave Shastri and the support staff involving batting coach Sanjay Bangar, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun a 45-day extension after the World Cup so that the recruitment process could be started after India's tour of West Indies which starts on August 3 and runs till September 3.

Only trainer Shankar Basu and physiotherapist Patrick Farhart have left their roles permanently.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the Lodha Committee was set-up by the Supreme Court, BCCI have followed a transparent recruitment process for all of its positions and direct appointments are no longer on the cards.

Hence the incumbents for different positions also have to get through the recruitment process in order to continue with their roles. However, Ravi Shastri and co have been given automatic entry.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the following positions for the senior India Men’s team — includes Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach, Physiotherapist, Strength and Conditioning Coach and Administrative Manager. Interested candidates should send their application(s) on or before July 30, 2019 by 5 pm at recruitment@bcci.tv,” a media release issue by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday (July 16) read.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether the yet-to-be formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) remains to continue with Ravi Shastri and co. given India's tremendous success in Test cricket including a historic series win in Australia or move onto fresher ideas citing the team's failure to win big tournaments.