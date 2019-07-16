×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BCCI advertise for support staff positions, Ravi Shastri and co. given automatic entry

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
281   //    16 Jul 2019, 16:42 IST

India Nets Session - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India Nets Session - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have advertised for the soon-to-be-vacant positions for team India's support staff. The current head coach Ravi Shastri will also need to go through the recruitment process if he wants to get the job once again.

In case you didn't know...

The current head coach Ravi Shastri has been in the position since July 2017 when he was appointed for a period of two years until the 2019 ICC World Cup. BCCI gave Shastri and the support staff involving batting coach Sanjay Bangar, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun a 45-day extension after the World Cup so that the recruitment process could be started after India's tour of West Indies which starts on August 3 and runs till September 3.

Only trainer Shankar Basu and physiotherapist Patrick Farhart have left their roles permanently.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the Lodha Committee was set-up by the Supreme Court, BCCI have followed a transparent recruitment process for all of its positions and direct appointments are no longer on the cards.

Hence the incumbents for different positions also have to get through the recruitment process in order to continue with their roles. However, Ravi Shastri and co have been given automatic entry.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the following positions for the senior India Men’s team — includes Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach, Physiotherapist, Strength and Conditioning Coach and Administrative Manager. Interested candidates should send their application(s) on or before July 30, 2019 by 5 pm at recruitment@bcci.tv,” a media release issue by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday (July 16) read.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether the yet-to-be formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) remains to continue with Ravi Shastri and co. given India's tremendous success in Test cricket including a historic series win in Australia or move onto fresher ideas citing the team's failure to win big tournaments.

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Sanjay Bangar
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: BCCI extends Ravi Shastri’s contract as India's head coach
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri rues not having a 'solid' batsman in the middle-order
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ravi Shastri picks his favorites for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Axe Ravi Shastri and bring back Anil Kumble - The recipe for success
RELATED STORY
5 quotes by Ravi Shastri: A man who doesn't mince words
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ravi Shastri wants IPL style playoffs in World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: "We have enough players to bat at number 4," says Ravi Shastri
RELATED STORY
5 players who batted in the most number of positions
RELATED STORY
Is it time to replace Ravi Shastri?
RELATED STORY
Ravi Shastri's top 5 moments in charge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
AUSXI 397/10 & 39/1 (15.0 ov)
ENL 267/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Lunch: Australian XI lead England Lions by 169 runs with 9 wickets remaining
AUSXI VS ENL live score
LEI 252/10
GLO 83/2 (31.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Gloucestershire trail Leicestershire by 169 runs with 8 wickets remaining
LEI VS GLO live score
Tour Match | Fri, 12 Jul
ENG-W 343/2 & 318/5
AAW 218/10 & 124/10
England Women won by 319 runs
ENG-W VS AAW live score
Tour Match | Thu, 11 Jul
AUW 360/5 & 274/9
EAW 165/10 & 229/10
Australia Women won by 240 runs
AUW VS EAW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us